UDINE. Apu Old Wild West Udine and Ueb Gesteco Cividale are preparing to join the board of directors of the National Basketball League for the A2 series. A derby behind the desk that will start on Saturday in Bologna, on the occasion of the general assembly of LNP, which will serve to elect three new directors in place of the same number of resignations.

The managers ready to take over are Francesco Maiorana, Apu board member, Davide Micalich, Ueb president, and Matteo Franceschini, Cento club manager: they have obtained the trust of at least four A2 clubs.

To be elected, it will be sufficient for the three to reach the quorum of 50% plus one of those entitled to vote. The assignment will last until 2024.

WHO APU

For the lawyer Maiorana, joining the Lnp council would be a return, having already held the role for B and C Gold from 2011 to 2016, at the time of the presidency of Vis Spilimbergo.

Maiorana was also a member of the board of directors of Lnp Servizi from 2016 to 2020, a srl ​​that took care of LNP events such as the Cup and Super Cup Final Eights, as well as live streaming on Lnp Pass. «Some A2 clubs in addition to APU (Cremona, Cantù, Mantua and Turin, ed) have asked me for availability – explains the Juventus manager – given the experience they have already gained. The objectives will be to give further value to the championship and authority to Lnp in front of the Fip ».

QUI UEB

For Micalich it would be a debut in the League after a massive experience as a sports manager (Snaidero, Apu and Ueb from 1999 to today) and a trusted man of the Fip.

He was a member of the marketing and major events commission in ’17 / ’18 and Fiba referent for Italy from 2014 to 2019: dozens of national finals and European and world events organized in Friuli. «Several companies have asked me to apply – said Micalich – I thought about it for a moment and accepted. The love of basketball prompted me to say yes. I have always had a good relationship with Basciano and with the other clubs: I will help the movement ».