It is a gem set between the Treviso Pre-Alps and the Veneto plain with the Belluno Dolomites, in the distance, as a backdrop. The Prosecco Docg area between Valdobbiadene and Conegliano is not only a territory with a strong wine-growing vocation, where prestigious bubbles are born, appreciated all over the world.

The Prosecco hills, with their wavy profiles and steep slopes modeled by grassy terraces (the “ciglioni”), are also an Eldorado for cycle tourism, which offers very lucrative rides from a landscape point of view as well as, of course, for tasting wines and food.

In 2019 this strip of land, where the tenacity of the vignaroli has been able to cross rows of vines arranged horizontally and vertically in a checkerboard over the centuries, was included by UNESCO in the world heritage list as a cultural landscape.

Among the treasures of the Marca Trevigiana

But among the advantages of this area there is also that of being inserted in the context of a wider territory, the Marca Trevigiana, which offers cyclists the opportunity to design routes to their liking, successfully combining pedaling with culture and art. The only prerequisite is a bike navigator, such as Komoot, an easy and intuitive app that can be downloaded for free on smartphones, which in a flash creates the GPS track we were looking for for us.

The enhancement of Prosecco as a playground for bicycle lovers dates back to the first half of the 2000s. Prosecco Cycling has been held on these hills since 2004, a cycling event initially born as a Gran Fondo and then transformed in 2014 into a non-competitive event, also open to e-bikes, which offers a ring itinerary on paved roads between Valdobbiadene and Conegliano : in all a hundred kilometers of ups and downs (about 1,400 meters of altitude difference) between villages, vineyards, woods and chestnut groves with partly gentle and partly arduous slopes, such as for example that of the “Muro di Ca’ del Poggio”, entered in the Giro d’Italia 2022.