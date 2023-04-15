Home Sports Beverly’s 0-point Bulls were eliminated and threatened to kick the Lakers out of the playoffs – yqqlm
Beverly's 0-point Bulls were eliminated and threatened to kick the Lakers out of the playoffs

Beverly's 0-point Bulls were eliminated and threatened to kick the Lakers out of the playoffs
Original title: Beverly 0 points, the Bulls were eliminated and threatened to kick the Lakers out of the playoffs

On April 15, 2023, Beijing time, the Bulls lost to the Heat in the playoffs and were eliminated.

In this game, Bulls guard Patrick Beverley played 26 minutes, made 0 of 4 shots and scored no points, got 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 fouls.

According to statistics, this is the first time in Beverly’s career that he missed the playoffs when he is healthy. (In the 2017-18 season, Beverly, who played for the Clippers, only played 11 games due to injuries throughout the season.) The rest, whether they played for the Rockets, Clippers or Timberwolves, all entered the playoffs.

It is worth mentioning that when joining the Bulls, Beverly threatened to kick the Lakers out of the playoffs. As a result, Beverley himself missed the playoffs, while the Lakers advanced to the playoffs in seventh place. This moment of “slap in the face” also caused “ridicule” from many media netizens. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu to see more

