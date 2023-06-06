Beyond the aggression of little Kenzo on the sidelines of the Ajaccio-OM match, security in question

Tensions between Marseille supporters and gendarmes, before the Ligue 1 match between ACA and OM, on June 3, 2023 near the François-Coty stadium in Ajaccio. PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

The emotion remains strong after the violence that occurred around the match between AC Ajaccio (ACA) and Olympique de Marseille (OM), on the sidelines of the last day of the French football championship, Saturday, during which a child of 8 year old was assaulted. Tuesday June 6, Nicolas Septe, the public prosecutor at the Ajaccio judicial court, announced that the Professional Football League (LFP) had filed a complaint and is a civil party to the open procedure. “The collaboration of the ACA sports club will be necessary and is highly desirable in order to be able to identify the supporters behind the blows in the box where the young Kenzo was”continues the prosecution in a press release.

Justice wants to clarify the attack that occurred in a lodge at the François-Coty stadium, where Kenzo, suffering from brain cancer, his father, his mother and his younger brother were invited. The child from Cassis (Bouches-du-Rhône) had come to the stadium with his family to support OM, his favorite club According to the first elements collected by the prosecution, four individuals from the ranks of Orsi Ribelli , a group of ultras from the ACA, entered the lodge with their faces uncovered and attacked the father, under the eyes of the son, manhandled during the stampede.

The scene was not captured by CCTV cameras, but the images of the arrival and departure of the perpetrators indicate that it lasted only about thirty seconds, said the public prosecutor. “We see the four attackers who come out holding an OM jersey”relate au Monde a source close to the investigation.

A “fight between adults”

This sudden violence triggered a wave of indignation. The mayor of Ajaccio, Stéphane Sbraggia, castigated “acts that bear witness to a worrying loss of values”. The case also shook the highest peak in the state. From the Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games to the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron. Traveling to Mont-Saint-Michel, the Head of State called for “the clearest sanctions” et « fortes ». “It shows a kind of drift and we are right not to get used to it”, he insisted. Several international media, like the British BBC or the Spanish daily newspapers The country and italian The Corriere della Sera also echoed the event.

“Even the most extreme stupidity cannot explain these behaviors! The club strongly condemns these unspeakable acts! The ACA will shed light on these shameful actions. As soon as the individuals have been identified by our services, we will file a complaint against them.reacted the president of AC Ajaccio, Alain Orsoni, who expressed his “solidarity” to Kenzo and his family – the club has not yet filed a complaint, the prosecution reported on Tuesday.

You have 54.54% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.