Beyond the exposure of Les Bleues, French women’s football does not want to miss the last train of professionalism

Ninety-one years after the organization of the first French professional men’s football championship, its female counterpart is about to see the light of day. On June 10, the creation of the first Professional Women’s League was finally approved by the general assembly of the French Football Federation (FFF). It should exist concretely in July 2024.

Banned from playing by the Vichy regime in 1941 and ignored for decades, French footballers are still struggling to gain the recognition they deserve. On their return from the World Cup in Australia, like the other Division 1 players, the Bleues who play in France will see their dream of professionalism take shape.

Among the best nations in the world for more than ten years thanks to its selection, France is following in the footsteps of the United States, England, Italy and Spain, which have already professionalized their national championship.

“At the end of 2026, at the end of the first two years of the new contract for broadcasting the championship by Canal+, my objective is for there to be only professional contracts in the clubs”, asserts Jean-Michel Aulas, member of the executive committee of the FFF, in charge of this professionalization. The former president of Olympique Lyonnais also plans to create a commercial company, responsible for “sell the D1”. The structure would be internal to the federation, unlike its male equivalent which already exists and depends on the Professional Football League.

“Restore a positive image”

In 2019, the organization of a first Women’s World Cup on French soil was not the expected accelerator. The president of the FFF, Philippe Diallo, recognizes this: “The post-World Cup did not bring the take-off that we were expecting. » Without a major title, Les Bleues have still not done better than a World Cup semi-final in 2011, failing twice afterwards in the quarter-finals.

Tensions between former coach Corinne Deacon and several of her internationals have not helped. “After the 2019 World Cup, there were a lot of negative things around the France team, which also impacted the clubs in France”, analyzes Sandie Toletti. The midfielder of Les Bleues, holder since the start of the World Cup in Australia, intends to change all that: “We are going to give a positive image to the French team, and that will help the championship to evolve. »

Wendie Renard is also convinced of this: a good performance by her team this year will inevitably have a very positive influence on French women’s football in general. “In England, it wasn’t like that a few years ago. The fact of having won Euro 2022 gave them a plus, she assures. Les Bleues is the showcase. » The captain of the tricolor selection would like more: “The situation has evolved a little over the past ten years, but we still have the same problems. We can do better…”

