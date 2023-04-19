Home » Béziers and Mulhouse qualify for the semi-finals of Ligue A, Le Cannet remains alive
Mulhouse, leader of the regular season, did not tremble Wednesday evening in Cannes. Winners 3-1 at the Palais des Victoires, the Alsaciennes, led by Anna Haak (20 points, 39% efficiency in attack, 2 aces) qualified for the semi-finals of the Championship in two sets (3-0 at the ‘go).

Less than three weeks after lifting the Coupe de France, Béziers is also continuing on its way. The Biterroises and the masterful American Avery Skinner (31 points, 54% in attack, 1 ace, 2 blocks) won by the same score at Terville-Florange, and a 3-0 victory at home in the first round. Paris Saint-Cloud, 2nd in the regular season, and Nantes, 3rd, will however have to go through a support match at home on Saturday, respectively against Pays-d’Aix Venelles, winner 3-2 on Wednesday evening, and Le Cannet , defending champion, who won 3-0.

