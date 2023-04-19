Béziers and Mulhouse qualify for the semi-finals of Ligue A, Le Cannet remains alive

Less than three weeks after lifting the Coupe de France, Béziers is also continuing on its way. The Biterroises and the masterful American Avery Skinner (31 points, 54% in attack, 1 ace, 2 blocks) won by the same score at Terville-Florange, and a 3-0 victory at home in the first round. Paris Saint-Cloud, 2nd in the regular season, and Nantes, 3rd, will however have to go through a support match at home on Saturday, respectively against Pays-d’Aix Venelles, winner 3-2 on Wednesday evening, and Le Cannet , defending champion, who won 3-0.