Marco Bezzecchi celebrated his first victory in MotoGP at the Argentine Grand Prix and immediately took over the championship lead. On Sunday in Termas de Rio Hondo, the Italian was at the top for the first time at his 22nd start in the motorcycling premier class.

The 24-year-old from the VR46 junior team of retired superstar Valentino Rossi rushed from second on the grid to the front of the field in difficult conditions and never relinquished his position.

World champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Saturday sprint winner Brad Binder (KTM) experienced a black Sunday in northern Argentina. Italy’s Bagnaia, who won the season opener in Portugal a week ago, fell in the rain as did South African Binder, both missing out on World Championship points. Bezzecchi travels to Texas for the third stop in two weeks as the leader, nine points ahead of Bagnaia.

Argentine Motorcycle GP at Termas de Rio Hondo

MotoGP, Sprint (25 laps = 120.15 km) 1. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 44:28,518 2. Johan Zarco FROM Ducati + 4,085 3. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 4.681 4. Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 7.581 5. George Martin ESP Ducati 9.746 6. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 9.746 7. Fabio Quartararo FROM Aprilia 11.095 8. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 13.694 9. Alex Rins ESP Honda 14.327 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Ducati 18.515

