Home » Bezzecchi takes pole position at Assen, Marquez crashes
Sports

Bezzecchi takes pole position at Assen, Marquez crashes

by admin
Bezzecchi takes pole position at Assen, Marquez crashes

Italian Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi secured pole position in MotoGP qualifying at Assen on Saturday. Second was his compatriot Francesco Bagnaia, who currently holds the lead in the World Championship, ahead of another Italian, Luca Marini.

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez fell in the first qualifying session after crashing into the rear of Enea Bastianini. The sprint is on the program on Saturday from 3:00 p.m., followed by the race one day later.

MotoGP, Qualifying: 1. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1:31,472 2. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati + 0,061 3. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 0,158 4. Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 0,199 5. Brad Binder RSA KTM 0,232 6. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 0,340 7 Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 0.365 8. Johann Zarco FRA Ducati 0.409 9. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 0.426 10. Jorge Martin ESP Ducati 0.698

See also  Preview: The Lakers want to capture the Spurs to stop the decline, Curry leads the team to look forward to revenge for the Grizzlies_Game_1_NBA

You may also like

Playground Stelvio: two years with Slums Dunk

Preparatory football matches: – Sport.cz

Marquez-Bastianini, accident in qualifying for the GP Assen...

Football: Busquets joins Messi at Inter Miami –...

the Spaniard Marcelino new coach of OM

Stefanos Tsitsipas says Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon comments ‘misinterpreted’...

Lazing about on vacation? Cubist oscillated around three...

he hits Bastianini and crashes in Q1 at...

Bans after US-Mexico game scandal

Angels acquire veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar from Mets

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy