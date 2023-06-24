Bezzecchi takes pole position at Assen, Marquez crashes

Italian Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi secured pole position in MotoGP qualifying at Assen on Saturday. Second was his compatriot Francesco Bagnaia, who currently holds the lead in the World Championship, ahead of another Italian, Luca Marini.

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez fell in the first qualifying session after crashing into the rear of Enea Bastianini. The sprint is on the program on Saturday from 3:00 p.m., followed by the race one day later.

MotoGP, Qualifying: 1. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1:31,472 2. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati + 0,061 3. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 0,158 4. Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 0,199 5. Brad Binder RSA KTM 0,232 6. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 0,340 7 Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 0.365 8. Johann Zarco FRA Ducati 0.409 9. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 0.426 10. Jorge Martin ESP Ducati 0.698

