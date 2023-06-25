Bezzecchi wins MotoGP sprint at Assen

Marco Bezzecchi won the MotoGP sprint at the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen on Saturday. The Italian Ducati rider prevailed after 13 laps in front of his compatriot and championship leader Franceso Bagnaia. Third was Fabio Quartararo after KTM rider Brad Binder received a time penalty.

Dutch Grand Prix at Assen

MotoGP, Sprint (13 Runden = 55.065 km): 1. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 20:09.174 2. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati + 1.294 3. Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1.872 4. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 2.245 5. Brad Binder * RSA KTM 4.582 6. Jorge Martin ESP Ducati 5.036 7. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 5.876 8. Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 10.102 9. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 10.525 10. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 10.556

* 3 second time penalty

MotoGP, Qualifying: 1. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1:31.472 2. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati + 0.061 3. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 0.158 4. Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 0.199 5. Brad Binder RSA KTM 0.232 6. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 340 7 8. Johann Zarco FRA Ducati 0.409 9. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 0.426 10. Jorge Martin ESP Ducati 0.698 Moto2, Qualifying: 1. Alonso Lopez ESP Boscoscuro 1:36.247 2. Jake Dixon GBR Kalex + ,009 3 . 4. Fermin Aldeguer ESP Boscoscuro 0.234 5. Sam Lowes GBR Kalex 0.281 6. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex 0.313 7. Somkiat Chantra THA Kalex 0.317 8. Albert Arenas ESP ITA Kalex ,416 10. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex 0.491 Moto3, Qualifying: 1. David Munoz ESP KTM 1:41.181 2. Joel Kelso AUS CFMoto + 0.291 3. Ricardo Rossi ITA Honda 0.329 4. Ayumu Sasaki JPN Husqvarna 0.331 5. Deniz Öncü TUR KTM 0.3 . Stephen Correct ITA KTM 0.397 7. Kaito Toba JPN Honda 0.421 8. Jaume Masia ESP Honda 0.560 9. Collin Veijer NED Husqvarna 0.577 10. Romano Fenati ITA Honda

