BG Göttingen: This is how a coach search works in the basketball Bundesliga

Basketball “I had to google some names”

| Reading time: 3 minutes

Olivier Foucart was promoted from assistant to head coach in Göttingen. There were over 50 applicants for the post

Source: pa/Eibner press photo/Uwe Koch

The BG Göttingen had to look for a new coach. Even before it was clear that the club needed a new coach, interested parties came forward with unsolicited applications. BG manager Frank Meinertshagen tells what strange excesses the search for a coach can have.

“Thank you very much for the great interview, we will get back to you. Please don’t call…”

BG Göttingen loses head coach Roel Moors after a strong season that only ends in the playoff quarterfinals of the Easycredit Basketball Bundesliga against Bayern. The Belgian makes use of an exit clause – according to BILD information, he should be on the sidelines in Bonn next season. What happened after his resignation in Göttingen is strongly reminiscent of a casting of “Deutschland sucht den Superstar”.

Even before Moors-Aus is officially announced, the phone of Göttingen manager Frank Meinertshagen is no longer silent. On the other end of the line: agents and trainers who are applying to succeed Moors.

“We didn’t send out any job advertisements. The first applications were already coming in when the first rumor arose that Roel Moors could leave. It really started when we officially announced it. Most applications came by email and WhatsApp. Some also directly by phone. Most came from agencies and agents. The fact that trainers applied directly was the exception,” says Meinertshagen to WELT.

“The agents sent CVs”

Well over 50 applications arrive at the club in various ways. Among them were many well-known trainers, but also coaches for whom Meinertshagen “first had to google who that is now. It’s true that the application folders that end up on the cell phone of the Göttingen manager aren’t classic, but many things are reminiscent of an application for a completely normal job.

Göttingen's managing director Frank Meinertshagen

Source: pa/Fotostand/Kuhl

“The agents sent names and attached a resume showing the coach’s qualifications. In addition, a brief summary of why your client would suit us. But there was no classic letter of application,” says Meinertshagen. He screens and filters out 50 potential new head coaches for those responsible to take a closer look at.

“From this, we selected a handful of candidates with whom we had personal interviews at a very high level,” he says. And the others? “At some point I stopped following and didn’t answer the phone when an agent called for the tenth time. Afterwards we worked through it and personally canceled those with whom we spoke. I then wrote the other one,” says Meinertshagen.

“Olivier Foucart was simply the best”

The bottom line is that all unsolicited applications, calls and unsolicited CVs were in vain. Göttingen opted for an internal solution. And promoted Olivier Foucart from assistant to head coach. The 38-year-old Belgian has been handed a three-year contract with exit options.

“All the talks we had were really great. There were arguments for everything coaches,” says Meinertshagen. It wasn’t an easy decision: “Olivier was simply the best. His whole concept made sense and suited us best – that’s why we chose him.”

