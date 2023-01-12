Bianca Balti talks about herself in the One More Time podcast: parties, sex and drugs. Then the newfound balance

Bianca Balti38 years old, but the weight of a thousand lives on my shoulders: “I’ve always dreamed big, since I was little I’ve seen myself who knows where” the model told Luca Casadei, retracing her whole life in the podcast One More Time.

rebel girl — The model begins her story from her past rebel girl: “The first Saturday night out of my life, at the age of 14, a boy makes me drink a bottle of limoncello and harasses me. Instead of saying ‘never again’, from the next day I make a pact with myself and decide that I would be a bad girl,” she explains. And then the relationship with drugs: “It was the first time: from now on I felt the need to continue drinking and using drugs. I start using it all the time, from morning to night, for years. My boyfriend at that time was a drug dealer in Lodi. I was just fine, I felt like a boss, I thought it was there best life i could have“.

the world of fashion — Then the meeting with the fashion worldwhich completely changes her life. It settles first a Milanothen New York where and knows and falls madly in love with the photographer Christian Lucidi: "I get pregnant after only three weeks. After a month he asks me to marry him. I was living everything from hand to mouth, I decided to be mamma and the wife after a year and a half since the beginning of my career. A crazy thing ". However, the relationship does not last long, Bianca returns to Milan where she resumes her bad habits: "I'm starting over with the holidays. I left my daughter with her grandparents in Lodi and I went from man to man through drugs. It was a dysfunctional life, I wasn't happy, but I only realize it now. I spent three years like this."

the relationship with his daughter Matilda — When her daughter was four years old Bianca Balti moved to Marbellain Spain, to end her addictions and there her life takes a new turn: she meets her second husband Matthew McRae, Californian DJ, with whom he has his second daughter, Mia. After four years, in 2017 the model decides to move to Orange County with her family, but Matilde, her first daughter, he prefers not to follow her and goes to Paris to see his father: “It was one of the worst moments of my life” recalls Balti. “He hurt me so much. I hadn’t taken drugs for three years already, but I understood that Matilde wasn’t ready to forgive me. Now we have a great relationship and he tells me that he didn’t want to live with me because i was a mess. But then it was very hard to understand that, beyond the efforts I had made to change, the harm I had done to her had led her to make this choice”. Today Bianca Balti’s career and private life go at full speed: Matilde flies to Los Angeles from Paris when she can and Mia is a “happy and serene child”.