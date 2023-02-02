The model, in tears, explained to her followers what happened to her daughter Mia’s class

Mariangela Masiello

Moments of terror for Bianca Balti which, with the tears in my eyes and her voice broken by tears, she told about the “less cool” side of life in California on Instagram.

Bianca Balti’s Tale — What seemed to be an ordinary day, for Bianca Balti it soon turned into a nightmare: the model explained that she had received a message from your daughter’s school Mia, seven years old, in which it was explained to her that, for safety reasons, the little girl and all her companions had been closed in class because “a man with a gun” roamed near the building. “They told me the police had to intervene. My heart stopped” the model explained in her Instagram stories with a trembling voice. “Fortunately nothing happened, so i’m going home. But the idea that my 7-year-old daughter rings the alarm at school and has to rush to class and lock herself up… is insane” said Balti, sharing with his followers the strong sense of helplessness, the frustration and terror that come with such events.

reassurances to followers — After the outburst video uploaded on social networks and once he regained his composure, Bianca Balti he once again used his Instragram stories to reassure the many fans who were worried: “I want to reassure whoever wrote to me. Mia wasn’t scared” he wrote accompanying a photo of his daughter Mia. “Mia didn’t get scared. She told me: ‘There was someone with a gun in the neighborhood and so we locked ourselves in the classroom’. Sad but for the best. My fear was to think of her terrified in class without mom. But she was fine“. See also For Juve, the first was good, Milan put on a show

Bianca Balti lives in Los Angeles — Bianca Balti she has been living in Los Angeles, California for some time now, where she moved immediately after meeting the DJ Matthew McRae, her second husband and father of little Mia. Last month, guest of Luca Casadei’s podcast, One More Timethe model had said that, precisely on the occasion of the move to the City of Angels, her eldest daughter, Matilde, had chosen not to follow her to America and to stay and live with his father instead. “It was one of the worst moments of my life,” Balti recalled, recalling those difficult days.