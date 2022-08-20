Home Sports Bianchi: “Vigevano, the guarantee is Paolo Piazza Pavia who started late, but he will be able to spit blood”
by admin
Basketball Serie B. The coach from Pavia for the second season Deputy of De Raffaele at Reyer Venezia judges the transfer market of the two provincial teams

Maurizio Scorbati

19 August 2022

Simone Bianchi for the second year in a row will be deputy to coach Walter De Raffaele in Venice in Serie A. For the 39-year-old coach from Pavia this is the fifth consecutive season in the national top flight, as an assistant in Cremona, winning an Italian Cup and a play off semifinal, then mid-season in Bologna with Meo Sacchetti, to end it with Luca Dalmonte, and finally Reyer.

Before taking off in A1 Bianchi trained both Pavia and Vigevano. An opinion on the last championship and on the market of the two provincial teams? «Both clubs have done an excellent job with the available budget – says Bianchi – Vigevano has come close to promotion, I think going beyond their goals at the beginning of the season. Pavia has come up to game 5 of the play off semifinal, even in this case every expectation. Now they have returned to build a high-level roster. Vigevano signed important players with the right mix of technique and physicality, then Paolo Piazza is guaranteed, a totem for the category, so he will aim high. Riso Scotti Pavia, after having risked disappearing, managed to get back in line and remake the team. I don’t know all the purchases he has made but from what I know I would say he has taken “hungry” and valid players, ready to fight every game. It will be a tough and difficult championship. And the derbies will be a stimulus for both environments ».

Meanwhile, yesterday was the day of the meeting for Venice. «The roster has been renewed for the great majority – explains Bianchi – there are only four players left from last season. The others for personal or corporate choice have changed the air. Players with an established pedigree and great motivations have been signed, there are all the conditions to start again with new energy ». In 2021-22 there was a considerable gap between the Milan and Bologna Scudetto finalists and all the others, which now seems to have decreased. «In the end, as always, the pitch will speak – underlines the coach from Pavia – Venice won the Scudetto three years ago, then Bologna and Milan won. Whoever arrives with the most energy to play the playoffs will win. However, it should be added that the economic aspect has a significant weight, Segafredo and Armani have a higher budget than the others. The opponents starting from us have in any case strengthened ». Venice will play the Eurocup. “A super formative experience – explains Bianchi, who, like last year, will also study the videos of the opponents – Eurocup foresees 16 teams per group, so there will be a lot of work to do, but it is stimulating, also because Walter is very ambitious with himself and consequently whoever is next to him must always raise the bar ». –

Maurizio Scorbati

