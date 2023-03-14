Home Sports Biathlon: Denise Herrmann-Wick announces the end of her career
Biathlon: Denise Herrmann-Wick announces the end of her career

Biathlon: Denise Herrmann-Wick announces the end of her career

An the cradle of Nordic skiing, Denise Herrmann-Wick ended her impressive biathlon career. The races at the legendary Holmenkollen in Oslo will be the last for Germany’s best ski hunter – on Sunday afternoon it’s over after the mass start.

“Right here, in this special place, my long journey as a biathlete and cross-country skier should come to an end. With a little nostalgia, of course. But first and foremost with full gratitude for the many beautiful and emotional moments that I was able to experience in both sports,” the 34-year-old shared on Instagram on Tuesday. Husband Thomas Wick, family and friends will accompany the Olympic champion and world champion from Friday on in the last three appearances, which will certainly be very emotional for her, in the sports pension.

After that, Herrmann-Wick sets other priorities – instead of sweaty training and tough competitions, the focus is now on the family. The building of houses in their adopted home of Ruhpolding should be promoted. And in the new home, a child’s laughter will soon be heard. “After 16 years of cross-country skiing and seven years of biathlon, it’s time to start a new chapter. I look forward to the adventures that life has in store for me now,” she wrote.

Four weeks after the great home world championships in Oberhof with the gold medal in the sprint and silver in the pursuit and relay, the Saxon is the right time to retire. The German Ski Association loses its currently most successful biathlete. Herrmann-Wick has secured all six podium finishes for the women’s team so far this season. As a biathlete, she has a total of nine world championship and two Olympic medals. In the Biathlon World Cup, the former cross-country skier has so far won ten victories and twelve other podium places.

