An the cradle of Nordic skiing, Denise Herrmann-Wick ended her impressive biathlon career. The races at the legendary Holmenkollen in Oslo will be the last for Germany’s best ski hunter – on Sunday afternoon it’s over after the mass start.

“Right here, in this special place, my long journey as a biathlete and cross-country skier should come to an end. With a little nostalgia, of course. But first and foremost with full gratitude for the many beautiful and emotional moments that I was able to experience in both sports,” the 34-year-old shared on Instagram on Tuesday. Husband Thomas Wick, family and friends will accompany the Olympic champion and world champion from Friday on in the last three appearances, which will certainly be very emotional for her, in the sports pension.

After that, Herrmann-Wick sets other priorities – instead of sweaty training and tough competitions, the focus is now on the family. The building of houses in their adopted home of Ruhpolding should be promoted. And in the new home, a child’s laughter will soon be heard. “After 16 years of cross-country skiing and seven years of biathlon, it’s time to start a new chapter. I look forward to the adventures that life has in store for me now,” she wrote.

Four weeks after the great home world championships in Oberhof with the gold medal in the sprint and silver in the pursuit and relay, the Saxon is the right time to retire. The German Ski Association loses its currently most successful biathlete. Herrmann-Wick has secured all six podium finishes for the women’s team so far this season. As a biathlete, she has a total of nine world championship and two Olympic medals. In the Biathlon World Cup, the former cross-country skier has so far won ten victories and twelve other podium places.

Herrmann-Wick crowned her career last year in the mountains north-west of Beijing with an individual Olympic gold. After a previously turbulent season with many low points, her triumph over 15 kilometers came as a big surprise. She fulfilled a lifelong dream with her second Olympic medal and also secured relay bronze for the German team as the final runner. “Every success has its own story, but my Olympic medal in biathlon is of course the greatest thing and puts everything else in the shade,” said Herrmann-Wick. In 2014 she had already won bronze with the cross-country relay in Sochi. Two years later she switched to biathlon.

Her reorientation quickly paid off. In 2019, Herrmann-Wick became the world pursuit champion, and also took silver in the mixed relay and bronze in the mass start in Östersund. She even stole the show from Laura Dahlmeier at her last World Cup and became the new face of the team the following year. In addition to her penchant for perfection, it was above all her meticulousness and passion for the sport that made Herrmann-Wick one of the best after the late change. Only the overall World Cup victory is missing in her sporting vita.

Perhaps the most emotional highlight was the award ceremony on February 11th in Oberhof’s Kurpark, when she received her sprint gold. “The day yesterday and the emotions here at the medal ceremony just stays forever,” she said. A circle was closed for her, because in Oberhof she fired her first shots in training after her courageous change.

After their third winter games last year, there was already speculation about a possible career end, but for Herrmann-Wick it was not an issue. “In the end it has to feel round, and I could imagine how round it would feel. But that wasn’t the case after the Olympics,” Herrmann-Wick said. Your last big goal was Oberhof – and now it feels complete.

And Oslo also has a special meaning for her. “I was able to experience my first world championship here in 2011. Back then I was still skiing, without a gun on my back. Five years later I made the decision to switch to biathlon. Here in the cradle of skiing, the traditional Holmenkollen,” wrote Herrmann-Wick.

The support of her husband Thomas Wick was particularly important to her. After the wedding last September and the publication of her book, the planning for the construction of the house is now underway, and it should start in the summer. Because the biggest dream of her life wasn’t gold medals, but family and house, as Herrmann-Wick said.