In the absence of the three top Norwegians around overall World Cup winner Johannes Thingnes Bö, Benedikt Doll won the 20-kilometer individual race in Östersund. Philipp Nawrath and Roman Rees also showed a strong performance and finished fourth and fifth.

Benedikt Doll used the moment perfectly: The 32-year-old (SZ Breitnau) showed a top performance on the demanding 20-kilometer course in Östersund and rewarded himself with his first win of the season, the fourth of his career. Doll was the only runner in the field to remain clean at the shooting range and was also one of the fastest on the cross-country ski run.

Right from the start, Doll was there and extremely focused on the shooting range. Because he shot clean, he gradually shook off all his competitors and crossed the finish line in 48:43.4 minutes. No one else came close to that time. Doll won in front of the Italian Tommaso Giacomel (1 shooting error/+ 1:09.1 minutes) and the Norwegian Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen (1/+ 1:11.5), who would not have come close to Doll’s time even if they had made zero errors.

Just beaten in fourth and fifth place: Philipp Nawrath (+ 1:51.4) and Roman Rees (+ 2:02.1). Two (Nawrath) and one penalty respectively in the last standing stage (Rees) cost the Germans the podium. Johannes Kühn as 18th (3/ + 3:39.3) completed a strong German team result. Only Justus Strelow (3/+ 4:45.2) and David Zobel (5/+ 5:30.1) dropped a bit.

Small crystal ball for Christiansen

They all presumably benefited from the fact that the three Norwegians Johannes Thingnes Bö, Tarjei Bö and Sturla Holm Laegreid, who were ahead in the overall World Cup, were not at the start after positive corona tests over the 20 kilometers.

Christiansen also secured the small crystal globe in the individual with his third place. With his victory in this classification, Doll also passed the tall Norwegian and took second place.

Doll with herself and with a special highlight

“I hardly wobbled and was able to take my shots calmly” according to Doll on ZDF: “I made good use of the absence of the usual favourites.” At the shooting range as well as on the track he felt good and “at home”: “I wasn’t stressed at all. My highlight for me: For the first time, no mistakes in a World Cup race.”

Roman Rees mourned his missed shot and podium: “I was close, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. Nevertheless, I’m glad that I got through so well.” Nawrath was happy with his best result of the season: “I would have liked to have been at the top with Benny, but I’m happy.”

Christiansen was quietly happy about the little crystal ball: “I’m very, very happy. Unfortunately, the best weren’t there today, but that’s not my fault.” according to the Norwegian.