Biathlon: Erik Lesser new shooting coach in Oberhof

Status: 05/04/2023 10:21 am

Former biathlon world champion Erik Lesser is the new shooting coach at the federal base in Oberhof.

“I’m looking forward to the new task and hope that I can also meet the expectations of the athletes,” said Lesser, who has been training as a coach in Cologne since autumn last year, of the daily newspaper “Freies Wort”.

As an active player, Lesser has won three Olympic and seven World Championship medals. His greatest success before retiring in March 2022 was winning the world championship title in the mass start in 2015. “I would have liked to have been able to study alongside Mark Kirchner for at least another year as a new coach, but unfortunately that’s it no longer possible,” said Lesser. The former head national coach Kirchner had resigned from his position after the end of the past season.