Home » Biathlon: Erik Lesser new shooting coach in Oberhof
Sports

Biathlon: Erik Lesser new shooting coach in Oberhof

by admin
Biathlon: Erik Lesser new shooting coach in Oberhof

Status: 05/04/2023 10:21 am

Former biathlon world champion Erik Lesser is the new shooting coach at the federal base in Oberhof.

“I’m looking forward to the new task and hope that I can also meet the expectations of the athletes,” said Lesser, who has been training as a coach in Cologne since autumn last year, of the daily newspaper “Freies Wort”.

As an active player, Lesser has won three Olympic and seven World Championship medals. His greatest success before retiring in March 2022 was winning the world championship title in the mass start in 2015. “I would have liked to have been able to study alongside Mark Kirchner for at least another year as a new coach, but unfortunately that’s it no longer possible,” said Lesser. The former head national coach Kirchner had resigned from his position after the end of the past season.

See also  PASSION BLENDS WITHOUT ROMANTIC VALUES

You may also like

Tv: increasingly social football, Dazn also brings Party...

After the referee’s wrong decision against Dortmund: looking...

Classification outside Serie A, how does it work?...

He can do even more than Erling Haaland

NBA playoff dispatches: Joel Embiid fails to galvanize...

Grizzlies decide to waive Dillon details

PSG: Messi suspended, fan protests now in front...

Elections 28M | Vox coup de effect: Gestoso...

Cycling pro Jonasrutsch about the Tour de France...

Scottish second row Jonny Gray doubtful for World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy