An extraordinary Lisa Vittozzi returned to success in the individual women’s World Cup in Ruhpolding, Germany. The sappadina, with a race at the limits of perfection, controlled in the initial lap and then unleashed all her power on the narrow skis in the third and fourth lap, she secured her third career victory, the first in the format.

After the Pokljuka weekend, the Carabinieri standard-bearer also found her brilliance at the shooting range, completing the race without errors, finishing with a 39″ advantage over the French Lou Jeanmonnot (without errors) and 45″2 over the other transalpine Julia Simon, (a mistake).

Dorothea Wierer closed just off the podium, in fourth place with 1 error 1’09” behind Vittozzi. The winner of the last two individual races held at the Chiemgau Arena caressed the virtual podium for a long time, missing it only due to the error on the last polygon to the detriment of a literally unleashed Jeanmonnot on narrow skis.

However, the South Tyrolean financier will have the opportunity to make up for it already in the relay on Saturday 14 January.

The success propelled Vittozzi to the top of the specialty standings with 150 points and a margin of 15 points over Elvira Oeberg, winner of the inaugural round, when at the end of the season only the final appointment in Oestersund is missing. Ruhpolding remains a fertile hunting ground for Italy in Biathlon which can thus boast the third consecutive success in the specialty on the German track, after the two consecutive ones already mentioned with Wierer.

Behind the blue, here are the Swedes Hanna and Elvira Oeberg detached respectively by 1’10” and 1’20” from Vittozzi. Followed by the two Norwegians Ingrid Tandrevold and Marte Roiseland at 1’10″9 and 1’20″5

both with a shooting error.

Fair performance by Samuela Comola (2 errors) in 27th place, by Federica Sanfilippo (3 errors) 34th; Eleonora Fauner lingered (4 errors) in 66th place.