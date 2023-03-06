After a two-year break, the world biathlon was presented again in Nové Město in Moravia. The imaginary dress rehearsal before the world championship, which the Moravian city will host next year, turned out to be number one. And this despite the absence of valuable medal metal in the Czech expedition.

And it was the seventeen-time world champion who also scored points in the Czech race, when he mastered both the sprint and the pursuit race. In the women’s category, representative colleague Marte Olsbuová Röiselandová successfully imitated him.

Of the Czech competitors, Markéta Davidová fared best, taking 8th place in the pursuit race. A decent position was also added to the mixed relay team, which finished seventh.

Results of the 7th part of SP – New Town in Moravia

Fans saw biathlon in action already on Thursday, March 2 at 4:10 p.m., when the men’s sprint took place. The shortest women’s track awaited at the same time the following day. In the Saturday program, the men started again, namely in the pursuit race, the women set off on the trail about two hours later. Sunday then belonged first to the mixed relays and then to the mixed doubles relays.

The last time the world biathlon was presented in the country was in March 2021. The season complicated by the coronavirus pandemic even brought Nové Město na Moravě two parts of the world cup in a row. However, both had to take place without the presence of spectators.

Nomination of the Czech team

The nomination of the Czech team for the races in Nové Město na Moravá was the same as it was at the World Championships in Oberhof. In addition, Jessica Jislová, who had problems with the intercostal muscles, is returning to the white track after an injury. See also The National Biathlon Center is ready to start the last test before the Winter Olympics | Biathlon | Winter Olympics_Sina News

Nomination – New Town in Moravia Women Markéta Davidová, Lucie Charvátová, Jessica Jislová, Tereza Vinklárková, Tereza Voborníková Men Michal Krčmář, Jonáš Mareček, Tomáš Mikyska, Jakub Štvrtecký, Adam Václavík

Tickets – SP in Nové Město na Moravá

Season tickets covering entry to the entire program can be purchased from the price of CZK 1,200, the upper limit in the VIP sector is CZK 15,000. One-day tickets are then available at the lower hundreds of crowns.

