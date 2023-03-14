Home Sports Biathlon in Ostlo: Young hopeful Grotian makes her World Cup debut
Biathlon in Ostlo: Young hopeful Grotian makes her World Cup debut

Status: 03/14/2023 1:42 p.m

Germany’s biathlon hope for young talent Selina Grotian makes her World Cup debut. As the German Ski Association announced, the Bavarian is part of the squad for the season finale in Oslo.

“Of course I’m really happy that I get the chance to compete in Oslo. There’s nothing better for me than ending the season like this.”said Grotian. It celebrates its premiere on Friday (3:20 p.m./Sportschau) in the sprint over 7.5 kilometers.

Outstanding Junior World Championships

The Garmisch-Partenkirchen native caused quite a stir this winter. She recently won four gold medals at the Junior World Championships in Schchuchinsk, Kazakhstan, and was the outstanding athlete.

Denise Herrmann-Wick was able to celebrate gold at the Biathlon World Championships, but who will ensure victories and podium places in the future? A hot candidate is junior world champion Selina Grotian.
At the end of January, Grotian had already won gold in the pursuit and bronze in the individual at the European Championships for adults in Lenzerheide. Grotian is trained by Bernhard Kröll, who had already coached the exceptional athletes Magdalena Neuner and Laura Dahlmeier.

“I want to show my best at the races at Holmenkollen, but also enjoy it to have a nice end to the season”said Grotian. Just like Lisa Maria Spark (22), who will also contest her first World Cup races, Grotian “free from pressure breathe World Cup air for the first time”, said DSV sports director Felix Bitterling.

