Sporaland was last seen at home in Lillehammer, from where he was said to have headed to Balberg, where his car was found.

“Anyone who has children can imagine how brutal it is to live in such uncertainty,” the father of the 22-year-old biathlete told Gudbrandsdalen Dagningen with tears in his eyes. “We still think he is alive, there is no other option,” she added in the athlete’s mother interviewed.

Both the parents and the police cling to the theory that Sporaland is probably hiding in a completely different area than where the search took place. They assume that the biathlete could seek shelter in open mountain huts or elsewhere in nature.

“We rely on the police theory that he is alive and hiding,” confirmed Sporaland’s coach Aasmund Steien to Dagbladet.

The father also appealed to tourists and skiers whether they could pay extra attention to possible traces of the wanted athlete during the Easter holiday, which Norwegians traditionally spend in the mountains.

“We are getting a lot of support. Both from the biathlon community and from friends and family. Many volunteers joined the search. It is amazing, but on the other hand very difficult for us. We have no clue other than his car, which is standing where it is,” the biathlete’s father continued.

Meanwhile, police are focusing on other search methods. The commander of the operation, Rune Vegard Huse, said that they are investigating the athlete’s phone calls and financial transactions through his payment card.