Lisa Vittozzi raises her head in the opening individual of the season in Kontiolahti and returns to the World Cup podium, after a difficult season, now overtaken by the result on the Finnish snow.

The 27-year-old carabiniere from Sappada put on a superlative race, conquering the podium number 13 in the World Cup of her career, committing only one mistake at the first shooting range, and then continuing with a series of clears that allowed her to move up position after position until approaching the final podium at 39″7 from Hanna Oeberg, who finished with a time of 43’53″8, ahead of Ingrid Tandrevold, 36″5 behind the winner.

Shooting precision combined with great speed on skis, which ended with the sixth fastest time on skis, and everything led Lisa Vittozzi to stand as the third force of the race.

Dorothea Wierer had started the race well, with only one mistake in the second polygon. Then the conditions changed and for the Italian champion there were three more mistakes in the last series of shots which forced the Fiamme Gialle standard bearer to finish 4’29″5 from the first, over the thirtieth position but in the points with the 38/a square.

Fair race for Michela Carrara who makes four mistakes and ends with a gap of 5’30″4 in 43rd place. Rebecca Passler, with three errors and 5’39″0 is 47/a, brings home a good match and impresses with her shooting speed. More delayed Samuela Comola, with four errors and 7 minutes behind the first.