Sports

Biathlon, Wierer is still super: podium encore in Pokljuka

After the third place in the Sprint, Dorothea confirmed her condition and only gave way to the Swedish Elvira Oeberg

Now only Dorothea Wierer is missing the victory of the season. From Thursday’s third place in the Sprint to today’s second place in the Pursuit, in Pokljuka in Slovenia, the queen of the biathlon could not start 2023 better. Doro is second with a mistake just 17”6 from the head, gives way to Swedish winger Elvira Oeberg perfect shooting and uncatchable from the second lap. Behind Wierer, the French Julia Simon is on the podium, with a gap of 22”4 and 2 errors at the shooting range. The Norwegian Tandrevold and the Slovak Fialkova are lost, who had presented themselves together with Dorothea in the last polygon. It is the fourth podium of the season for Dorothea. Simon remains at the top of the general standings with 606 points, followed by Elvira Oeberg at 575 and the German Denise Hermann at 432 with Wierer fifth at 411.

Azure

Federica Sanfilippo is 27th with 2 errors and 2’51”1 from the winner, . Samuela Comola 39th at 3’44”4 (1). Missing Lisa Vittozzi, not qualified in the Sprint due to the route and the 6 errors. Therefore Wierer insists, 2 World Cup, 3 world titles and the Olympic bronze in 2022 in the Sprint. At 32, not only has she not retired, but the financier remains competitive in view of the 2026 Games in Italy. You are rediscovering the old continuity in view of the stage in your home in Anterselva and the World Cup.

January 7, 2023 (change January 7, 2023 | 12:43 am)

