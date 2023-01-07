Now only Dorothea Wierer is missing the victory of the season. From Thursday’s third place in the Sprint to today’s second place in the Pursuit, in Pokljuka in Slovenia, the queen of the biathlon could not start 2023 better. Doro is second with a mistake just 17”6 from the head, gives way to Swedish winger Elvira Oeberg perfect shooting and uncatchable from the second lap. Behind Wierer, the French Julia Simon is on the podium, with a gap of 22”4 and 2 errors at the shooting range. The Norwegian Tandrevold and the Slovak Fialkova are lost, who had presented themselves together with Dorothea in the last polygon. It is the fourth podium of the season for Dorothea. Simon remains at the top of the general standings with 606 points, followed by Elvira Oeberg at 575 and the German Denise Hermann at 432 with Wierer fifth at 411.