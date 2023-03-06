In the middle of the year, the International Biathlon Union announced changes that will be reflected in the currently starting season. For example, the news is that the results from the World Championship are not included in the final ranking, and the two worst results will not be counted at the same time.

Competitors will compete for the first time from November 29 to December 4 as part of the World Championships in Kontiolahti, Finland, and at the beginning of March, the elite biathletes will also present themselves again in Nové Město in Moravia. The biathletes will be able to collect the last points for the overall standings in mid-March in Oslo. The World Championship, which is taking place this year in Oberhof, Germany, is included in the program of biathletes in February.