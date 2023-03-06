Home Sports BIATLON 2022/2023: Program, order and results of the SP
BIATLON 2022/2023: Program, order and results of the SP

In the middle of the year, the International Biathlon Union announced changes that will be reflected in the currently starting season. For example, the news is that the results from the World Championship are not included in the final ranking, and the two worst results will not be counted at the same time.

Current standings of the 2022/23 season

Men B Women B
1. J.T. Boe (Nor) 1319 J. Simonová (Fra) 893
2. S. H. Laegreid (Nor) 920 E. Öbergová (Swedish) 735
3. V. S. Christiansen (Nor) 682 L. Vittozziová (It) 720
4. T. Boe (Nor) 598 D. Wiererová (It) 679
5. M. Ponsiluoma (Sweden) 567 D. Herrmann-Wick (German) 668
6. B. Doll (German) 534 IL Tandrevoldová (Norway) 627
7. Q. Fillon Maillet (Fra) 510 L. Hauserová (Cancer) 574
8. R. Rees (German) 510 M. Davidová (Czech Republic) 554
9. J. Dale (Nor) 500 A. Chevalierová-Bouchetová (Fra) 523
10. F. Claude (From) 499 L. Perssonová (Swedish) 518
14. M. Krcmář 415 32. J. Jislova 134
46. ​​J. Štvrtecký 59 53. T. Voborníková 57
50. T. Mikyska 47 77. E. Václavíková 2
80. J. Mareček 8 78. L. Charvátová 1
Last updated on March 4.

SP program in biathlon 2022/2023

Competitors will compete for the first time from November 29 to December 4 as part of the World Championships in Kontiolahti, Finland, and at the beginning of March, the elite biathletes will also present themselves again in Nové Město in Moravia. The biathletes will be able to collect the last points for the overall standings in mid-March in Oslo. The World Championship, which is taking place this year in Oberhof, Germany, is included in the program of biathletes in February.

1. díl programu SP – Kontiolahti (Finsko)

Date and time Race
Tuesday 29.11., 1:15 p.m Men’s endurance race (20 km) – RESULTS
Wednesday, November 30, 1:15 p.m Women’s endurance race (15 km) – RESULTS
Thursday 1/12, 11:00 Men’s relay (4×7.5 km) – RESULTS
Thursday 1/12, 1:35 p.m Women’s relay (4×6 km) – RESULTS
Saturday 3/12, 10:45 Men’s Sprint (10 km) – RESULTS
Saturday 3/12, 1:45 p.m Women’s sprint (7.5 km) – RESULTS
Sunday 4/12, 12:15 p.m Men’s Pursuit Race (12.5 km) – RESULTS
Sunday 4/12, 2:15 p.m Women’s Pursuit Race (10 km) – RESULTS

2nd part of the SP program – Hochfilzen (Austria)

3rd part of the SP program – Annecy (France)

Part 4 of the SP program – Pokljuka (Slovenian)

5th part of the SP program – Ruhpolding (Germany)

6th part of the SP program – Anterselva (Italy)

Results of the Biathlon World Championships – Oberhof (Germany)

7th part of the SP program – New Town in Moravia (Czech Republic)

8th part of the SP program – Östersund (Sweden)

Date and time Race
Thursday, March 9, 1:15 p.m Women’s endurance race (15 km)
Thursday, March 9, 4:20 p.m Men’s endurance race (20 km)
Saturday March 11, 2:00 p.m Women’s relay
Saturday March 11, 4:30 p.m Men’s relay
Sunday, March 12, 1:00 p.m Women’s mass start (12.5 km)
Sunday, March 12, 4:00 p.m Men’s mass start (15 km)

9th part of SP program – Oslo (Norway)

Date and time Race
Thursday, March 16, 3:15 p.m Men’s Sprint (10 km)
Friday, March 17, 3:20 p.m Women’s sprint (7.5 km)
Saturday March 18, 12:45 p.m Men’s Pursuit Race (12.5 km)
Saturday March 18, 3:10 p.m Women’s Pursuit Race (10 km)
Sunday March 19, 12:50 p.m Men’s mass start (15 km)
Sunday March 19, 3:10 p.m Women’s mass start (12.5 km)
