In the middle of the year, the International Biathlon Union announced changes that will be reflected in the currently starting season. For example, the news is that the results from the World Championship are not included in the final ranking, and the two worst results will not be counted at the same time.
Current standings of the 2022/23 season
|Men
|B
|Women
|B
|1.
|J.T. Boe (Nor)
|1319
|J. Simonová (Fra)
|893
|2.
|S. H. Laegreid (Nor)
|920
|E. Öbergová (Swedish)
|735
|3.
|V. S. Christiansen (Nor)
|682
|L. Vittozziová (It)
|720
|4.
|T. Boe (Nor)
|598
|D. Wiererová (It)
|679
|5.
|M. Ponsiluoma (Sweden)
|567
|D. Herrmann-Wick (German)
|668
|6.
|B. Doll (German)
|534
|IL Tandrevoldová (Norway)
|627
|7.
|Q. Fillon Maillet (Fra)
|510
|L. Hauserová (Cancer)
|574
|8.
|R. Rees (German)
|510
|M. Davidová (Czech Republic)
|554
|9.
|J. Dale (Nor)
|500
|A. Chevalierová-Bouchetová (Fra)
|523
|10.
|F. Claude (From)
|499
|L. Perssonová (Swedish)
|518
|…
|14. M. Krcmář
|415
|32. J. Jislova
|134
|46. J. Štvrtecký
|59
|53. T. Voborníková
|57
|50. T. Mikyska
|47
|77. E. Václavíková
|2
|80. J. Mareček
|8
|78. L. Charvátová
|1
|Last updated on March 4.
SP program in biathlon 2022/2023
Competitors will compete for the first time from November 29 to December 4 as part of the World Championships in Kontiolahti, Finland, and at the beginning of March, the elite biathletes will also present themselves again in Nové Město in Moravia. The biathletes will be able to collect the last points for the overall standings in mid-March in Oslo. The World Championship, which is taking place this year in Oberhof, Germany, is included in the program of biathletes in February.
1. díl programu SP – Kontiolahti (Finsko)
|Date and time
|Race
|Tuesday 29.11., 1:15 p.m
|Men’s endurance race (20 km) – RESULTS
|Wednesday, November 30, 1:15 p.m
|Women’s endurance race (15 km) – RESULTS
|Thursday 1/12, 11:00
|Men’s relay (4×7.5 km) – RESULTS
|Thursday 1/12, 1:35 p.m
|Women’s relay (4×6 km) – RESULTS
|Saturday 3/12, 10:45
|Men’s Sprint (10 km) – RESULTS
|Saturday 3/12, 1:45 p.m
|Women’s sprint (7.5 km) – RESULTS
|Sunday 4/12, 12:15 p.m
|Men’s Pursuit Race (12.5 km) – RESULTS
|Sunday 4/12, 2:15 p.m
|Women’s Pursuit Race (10 km) – RESULTS
2nd part of the SP program – Hochfilzen (Austria)
3rd part of the SP program – Annecy (France)
Part 4 of the SP program – Pokljuka (Slovenian)
5th part of the SP program – Ruhpolding (Germany)
6th part of the SP program – Anterselva (Italy)
Results of the Biathlon World Championships – Oberhof (Germany)
7th part of the SP program – New Town in Moravia (Czech Republic)
8th part of the SP program – Östersund (Sweden)
|Date and time
|Race
|Thursday, March 9, 1:15 p.m
|Women’s endurance race (15 km)
|Thursday, March 9, 4:20 p.m
|Men’s endurance race (20 km)
|Saturday March 11, 2:00 p.m
|Women’s relay
|Saturday March 11, 4:30 p.m
|Men’s relay
|Sunday, March 12, 1:00 p.m
|Women’s mass start (12.5 km)
|Sunday, March 12, 4:00 p.m
|Men’s mass start (15 km)
9th part of SP program – Oslo (Norway)
|Date and time
|Race
|Thursday, March 16, 3:15 p.m
|Men’s Sprint (10 km)
|Friday, March 17, 3:20 p.m
|Women’s sprint (7.5 km)
|Saturday March 18, 12:45 p.m
|Men’s Pursuit Race (12.5 km)
|Saturday March 18, 3:10 p.m
|Women’s Pursuit Race (10 km)
|Sunday March 19, 12:50 p.m
|Men’s mass start (15 km)
|Sunday March 19, 3:10 p.m
|Women’s mass start (12.5 km)