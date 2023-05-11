Bibione torna la AeQuilibrium Beach Volley Marathon – Sport Marketing News

Over 11 thousand matches to be played in three days, 120 thousand square meters of beach available and three thousand teams ready to challenge each other in the most attended open beach volleyball tournament in the world.

The countdown is already on the beach of Bibione, the largest in Italy, for the return of the AeQuilibrium Beach Volley Marathon, which traditionally opens the sport season in the Venetian seaside resort and which from 12 to 14 May will attract over 30 thousand athletes , spectators and tourists from all over Europe.

This would be enough to make it an event without equal, but for its 28th edition the Marathon conquers a new record: it will be the only Italian stage of the International Beach ParaVolley Championship, in which to compete in the Standing and – for the first time – Sitting categories, inclusive volleyball played “seated” with teams made up of people with and without disabilities.

Champions and amateurs, on over 300 playing fields

The choreography is one of the most exciting, to experience and to watch: you challenge each other simultaneously on 300 playgrounds by the sea, on which amateurs of all ages and levels will meet, together with the great international champions of the discipline, who will enchant Bibione with their evolutions.

In fact, the finals of the Female and Male 2×2 which will be held on Saturday afternoon are eagerly awaited; instead we will have to wait for Sunday for the final matches of the 3×3 Female, 3×3 Male, 4×4 Mixed and the famous 2×2 Mixed tournaments.

In Bibione, the Beach ParaVolley national teams

In the same days and on the same sand, the only Italian stage of the International Beach ParaVolley Championship will also be held, which will return to Bibione after last year’s great success. Four men’s national teams in the “Standing” category competed for the podium: two Italian representatives, together with the Slovakian and Polish teams.

Athletes with and without disabilities, in the only Italian Sitting Beach Volleyball tournament

For the first time in Italy it will also be possible to compete in the “Sitting” category, open to participants of both tournaments, who will be able to form mixed teams of people with and without motor disabilities. A discipline that demonstrates the naturally inclusive side of beach volleyball, to be played with the same rules, but sitting down and never losing contact with the ground.

There are already nine teams ready to battle it out on the beach of Bibione, the first fully accessible tourist destination in Italy. And if the matches will only start on Friday afternoon, the most important challenge, that of a sport without barriers, has already been won by organizers and localities.