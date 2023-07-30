bibs designed to be recycled by a group of companies from Bergamo – Sport Marketing News

In 2022 the Cycling Union International presented l’UCI Climate Action Chartera manifesto for the environmental sustainability of sport according to specific actions to reduce waste and accelerate the transition towards a circular economy.

This year, on the occasion of the first World Championship that brings together most of the cycling disciplines in a single location, Glasgow and throughout Scotland, UCI turned to its official partner, Santini, to make the bibs that the accredited staff and photographers will wear throughout the event ecosustainable. From this request a larger project was born involving a chain of five companies at KM Zero, because they are all from the province of Bergamo, coordinated by Santini: RadiciGroup, Sitip, EFI Reggiani and Acerbis.

For the creation of the bibs for the Glasgow 2023 UCI World Championships, we can talk about “eco-design” of the product: the design already started with the idea of ​​giving a second life to the product after use. After being used, the bibs can be collected and sent to RadiciGroup to obtain a new material for the production, by Acerbis, of X-Elite handguards for mountain bikes. A concrete circular economy project that can allow 100% recovery of the material used at the end of its life.

The fabrics were made with a made in Italy nylon yarn produced by RadiciGroup: the high properties of the yarn guarantee the material comfort and ideal performance for technical sportswear and a softer and more precious appearance. The choice of nylon, a thermoplastic and infinitely recyclable material, is strongly linked to the theme of sustainability set by UCI for garments that have a “limited” use time: RadiciGroup has made its know-how and its expertise in the field of chemistry of materials to create, together with the other partners, “circular” bibs. Another innovative aspect is that the yarn identified by RadiciGroup allows ease and quality of printing, to make the fabric highly customisable: because design, aesthetics and functionality go hand in hand with sustainability. The yarn is then supplied to Sitip which produces the “ARAS NG” warp-knit fabric (gr.95/100 mtq.), monofibre as it is composed of 100% polyamide, and totally recyclable. It is the first fabric made of this material capable of responding to the performance requirements linked to transfer printing, requested by the third company involved in the project, namely EFI Reggiani, and to the recyclability criteria requested by the partner Radici. In fact, the choice of this fabric was the result of numerous applied research analyses, which saw EFI Reggiani test a wide range of fabrics to find the best color rendering and the best resistance to rubbing and perspiration, parameters necessary for the specific use required of the harness. An added value is the fact that EFI Reggiani, in addition to choosing the new IRIS Plus water-based inks, has chosen a printing solution on transfer paper that does not consume water and has a minimum amount of energy per square metre. The white fabric by Sitip and the transfer paper printed by EFI Reggiani then arrive at Santini who will take care of transferring all the graphics of the UCI Glasgow 2023 bibs from the paper to the fabric and then sewing them using only threads and components made of nylon or chemically similar material. to then allow the bibs, at the end of their life, to enter the recycling process directly without further processing.

After practice at the 2023 World Cup in Glasgow and across Scotland, the bibs used in these eleven days will be able to become new raw material to be used again within the world of cycling. RadiciGroup has already verified the technical feasibility of the recycling activity at its plants specialized in the regranulation of the recovered material. The material thus obtained can become the component of a finished product signed by Acerbis: the X-Elite handguards that are positioned on the handlebars of some mountain bikes, precisely to protect the hands from external elements and the brake levers from falls.