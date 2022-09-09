Home Sports Bicycle beauty | “Tyrannosaurus” Liu Ran, who is full of honorary retirement and still does not forget her original intention | Road bike | Bicycle beauty – Meiqi.com | Biketo.com
Bicycle beauty | "Tyrannosaurus" Liu Ran, who is full of honorary retirement and still does not forget her original intention

Bicycle beauty | “Tyrannosaurus” Liu Ran, who is full of honorary retirement and still does not forget her original intention | Road bike | Bicycle beauty – Meiqi.com | Biketo.com

This issue of “Bicycle Beauty” introduces Liu Ran from Taiyuan, Shanxi. She was a cyclist and entered the Shenzhen team in 2008. She participated in the amateur competition for the first time in 2010 and won the championship. Until her retirement in 2019, her platform rate was as high as 90%. She is full of honors and has multiple identities – team manager, event referee, event broadcast, announcement, founder of Tyrannosaurus Rex Sports… 15 years of experience in cycling,Has been committed to promoting the development of sports bicycles.

Now, let’s take a look at the sports life of this “T-Rex”.

There are countless brilliant achievements in the past. I won’t list them here for the time being. Let’s talk about recent years.Liu Ran was selected for the national team in 2018 and participated in the double car event of the 10th National Games in the same year.Field one-kilometer time trial champion, sprint champion,Road individual time trial champion, road group champion.

In 2019, he participated in the double car project of the Amsterdam Venue World Championship, and won theEighth in the field one-kilometer time trial and eighth in the field scramble.

▲Selected for the national team in 2018

▲In 2019, with his partner in the Netherlands Track Bike World Championship

In the 2018 Skoda HEROS China Cycling Series Ring Shanghai-Dishuihu Station, a fracture in her left hand could not prevent Liu Ran from winning the women’s championship.

▲ 2018 Skoda HEROS China Cycling Series Ring Shanghai – Dishui Lake Station, Liu Ran took a group photo with his teammates

