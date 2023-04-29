Biel coach Törmänen, who is suffering from cancer: winner in defeat

For EHC Biel, the wait for the fourth championship title continues even after forty years. But his path and especially that of his coach make him a winner in this extraordinary ice hockey season.

A few days before the start of the championship, when asked about a prognosis for the season, a senior Swiss ice hockey official said: He doesn’t know what EHC Biel is capable of, for him the Seelanders are a big question mark. The preparation was characterized by disappointing results. The favorites were different: the defending champion EV Zug, the transfer winner ZSC Lions – and Geneva/Servette, thanks to outstanding foreigners.