Bielsa’s Uruguay beats Cuba 2-0 in friendly – Football

(ANSA) – MONTEVIDEO, JUNE 21 – Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay beat Cuba 2-0 in a friendly match, but did not repeat the good things they showed last week against Nicaragua. For his second match in charge of the Celeste, the Argentine coach started only one of the players on the pitch in the 4-1 victory on Wednesday 14 June, the forward Maximiliano Araujo, author of the second goal against Cuba (80′).



The former Argentina and Chile coach continues to test his new players for the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup which starts in September. And this without key players, resting for these two friendlies, such as Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) or Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham).



Before his goal, Araujo had obtained a penalty, converted by Facundo Torres for the first goal (27′). But at the Centenario stadium, attention was focused more on the possible retirement of Luis Suarez (36 years old), top scorer in the history of Celeste (137 appearances, 68 goals) and under contract with the Brazilian club Gremio Porto Alegre. (HANDLE).



