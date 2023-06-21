Home » Bielsa’s Uruguay beats Cuba 2-0 in friendly – Football
Sports

Bielsa’s Uruguay beats Cuba 2-0 in friendly – Football

by admin
Bielsa’s Uruguay beats Cuba 2-0 in friendly – Football

(ANSA) – MONTEVIDEO, JUNE 21 – Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay beat Cuba 2-0 in a friendly match, but did not repeat the good things they showed last week against Nicaragua. For his second match in charge of the Celeste, the Argentine coach started only one of the players on the pitch in the 4-1 victory on Wednesday 14 June, the forward Maximiliano Araujo, author of the second goal against Cuba (80′).

The former Argentina and Chile coach continues to test his new players for the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup which starts in September. And this without key players, resting for these two friendlies, such as Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) or Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham).

Before his goal, Araujo had obtained a penalty, converted by Facundo Torres for the first goal (27′). But at the Centenario stadium, attention was focused more on the possible retirement of Luis Suarez (36 years old), top scorer in the history of Celeste (137 appearances, 68 goals) and under contract with the Brazilian club Gremio Porto Alegre. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Snooker World Championships: Zhao Xintong advances to the top 16 and Selby passes the first hurdle

You may also like

Napoli show interest in Danso

traces of Moravia, Quasimodo and the book-will of...

Lazio, marriage and renewal for Zaccagni: Luis Alberto...

Jankto ends up in Sparta. The club has...

European Games: Lehaci sisters plan for the long...

German Open: Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka win...

Azzurrini chasing the title (and the Olympic pass...

Messi will sign a two-year contract in Miami....

Angels unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they...

23J ELECTIONS | The PP sacrifices Extremadura and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy