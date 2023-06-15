Bielsa’s Uruguay wins 4-1 over Nicaragua in a friendly – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MONTEVIDEO, JUNE 15 – Uruguay celebrated the debut of new coach Marcelo Bielsa with great fanfare by beating Nicaragua 4-1 in a friendly match. Great protagonist of the evening Zalazar, author of a brace. The other goals were scored by Arezo (who also missed a penalty) and Rodriguez, while Coronel scored for Nicaragua.



Despite a very experimental formation and the absence of the big names, excellent indications arrived for the new coach: “Our collective game was rather well organised, dynamic, fast”, commented Bielsa. (HANDLE).

