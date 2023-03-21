Home Sports Big Brother Vip, Giaele De Donà is the third finalist: Antonella Fiordelisi eliminated
Sports

Big Brother Vip, Giaele De Donà is the third finalist: Antonella Fiordelisi eliminated

by admin
Big Brother Vip, Giaele De Donà is the third finalist: Antonella Fiordelisi eliminated

Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

The Big Brother Vip audience established that it was Giaele De Donà who earned the title of third finalist in this edition of the reality show. Antonella Fiordelisi, thanks to the appeal launched by her mother, was eliminated.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

Giaele De Donà and the third finalist of Big Brother Vip. The competitor turned out to be the most voted during the televoting which asked the public to vote in view of the final of the reality show. With 48.2% of the preferences, De Donà managed to join her friends Oriana Marzoli and Micol Incorvaia, respectively first and second finalist of the GF Vip 2023. Antonella Fiordelisi, on the other hand, had to leave the House due to televoting . The nominations that will decree the next finalist have not yet begun.

Who is the third finalist and who was eliminated, the percentages

The third finalist elected by the public of Big Brother VIP is Sofia Giaele De Donà. However, it was Antonella Fiordelisi who had to leave the house. The competitor, considered among the super favorites in view of the final victory, was not voted by the fans for access to the end after the appeal launched by the mother Wilma who had asked the fans not to vote for her daughter so that she could leave her house. Giaele obtained 48% of the votes, followed by Nikita Pelizon who was voted by 25% of the public. Third place for Milena Miconi who obtained 19% of the votes. Last Antonella voted by just 8% of the public.

See also  Conference League: Roma lose again to Bodo, 2-1 in comeback. Pellegrini is not enough

Below is the ranking with the percentages of votes:

Giaele De Donà: “When I was little I was the ugly duckling, I became pretty when I got better”

  • Giaele De Donà 48.2%
  • Nikita Pelizon 24.7%
  • Milena Miconi 19%
  • Antonella Fiordelisi 8.1%

What happened in the March 20, 2023 episode

The March 20, 2023 episode was marked by the unexpected exit of Antonella Fiordelisi who had to leave the house as a result of the vote expressed by the public just a few days before the final on 3 April. Just Antonella was the undisputed protagonist of the episode characterized by her quarrel with Orietta Berti. Commentator and competitor clashed animatedly as happened last week. Another important moment was represented by the explanation provided by Alfonso Signorini regarding the disqualification of Daniele Dal Moro, a moment that provoked Oriana’s sense of guilt, feeling – wrongly – responsible for the ex-roommate’s departure from the scene. Immediately after her announcement that she was decreed third finalist, Giaele was able to meet her mother whom she hadn’t seen for months and to whom she is deeply attached.

You may also like

Drivalia and sports marketing, interview with Giancarlo Vitale...

Qin Haiyang and Li Bingjie won the National...

Football: After nine months, Miroslav Klose is dismissed...

let’s vote for the Saudi Arabian GP —...

That’s behind the criticism from coach Oliver Glasner

The best dogs to keep at home, apartment...

2024 Paris Olympics volleyball qualifying groups confirmed –...

Trento, Dusmet: “It will be a battle in...

Tour of Catalonia: Roglic wins at the start...

Lazio, the derby according to Sarri

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy