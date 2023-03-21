Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

The Big Brother Vip audience established that it was Giaele De Donà who earned the title of third finalist in this edition of the reality show. Antonella Fiordelisi, thanks to the appeal launched by her mother, was eliminated.

Giaele De Donà and the third finalist of Big Brother Vip. The competitor turned out to be the most voted during the televoting which asked the public to vote in view of the final of the reality show. With 48.2% of the preferences, De Donà managed to join her friends Oriana Marzoli and Micol Incorvaia, respectively first and second finalist of the GF Vip 2023. Antonella Fiordelisi, on the other hand, had to leave the House due to televoting . The nominations that will decree the next finalist have not yet begun.

Who is the third finalist and who was eliminated, the percentages

The third finalist elected by the public of Big Brother VIP is Sofia Giaele De Donà. However, it was Antonella Fiordelisi who had to leave the house. The competitor, considered among the super favorites in view of the final victory, was not voted by the fans for access to the end after the appeal launched by the mother Wilma who had asked the fans not to vote for her daughter so that she could leave her house. Giaele obtained 48% of the votes, followed by Nikita Pelizon who was voted by 25% of the public. Third place for Milena Miconi who obtained 19% of the votes. Last Antonella voted by just 8% of the public.

Below is the ranking with the percentages of votes:

Giaele De Donà 48.2%

Nikita Pelizon 24.7%

Milena Miconi 19%

Antonella Fiordelisi 8.1%

What happened in the March 20, 2023 episode

The March 20, 2023 episode was marked by the unexpected exit of Antonella Fiordelisi who had to leave the house as a result of the vote expressed by the public just a few days before the final on 3 April. Just Antonella was the undisputed protagonist of the episode characterized by her quarrel with Orietta Berti. Commentator and competitor clashed animatedly as happened last week. Another important moment was represented by the explanation provided by Alfonso Signorini regarding the disqualification of Daniele Dal Moro, a moment that provoked Oriana’s sense of guilt, feeling – wrongly – responsible for the ex-roommate’s departure from the scene. Immediately after her announcement that she was decreed third finalist, Giaele was able to meet her mother whom she hadn’t seen for months and to whom she is deeply attached.