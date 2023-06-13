Big challenges await Czech softball, and the return of batting sports to the 2028 Olympics is also on the horizon

“In June, the organizing committee’s accession talks with the IOC began on the final four sports to be included in the 2028 Olympic Games. Based on the information that is out there, I have a fairly unshakable feeling that softball and baseball will be on the program for the Games. Where else should it be than in the U.S. It’s a big motivation for us,” said Waage, who is on the board of the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC).

Baseball and softball last played under five rings two years ago in Tokyo. They will be missed in Paris next year. The IOC executive committee will decide on the return of bat sports in September. Interest also increased after the spring World Baseball Classic (WBC), in which a Czech team participated for the first time.

“The interest in the tournament was extraordinary. Even the representatives of Major League Baseball (MLB) understood that the national jersey is a great value. In addition, it is good news for men’s softball that it will be part of the World Games in China for the first time in history. So our target is the men and the World Games 2025 and women and the 2028 Olympics,” added Waage. Eight teams should advance to the final Olympic tournament, and the same number of teams should also play at the World Games.

Czech softball players believe in success all the more because they are among the top in Europe. The men have the European Championships in Denmark at the end of July, where they will aim for their 12th title and sixth in a row. "Each defense is difficult and each subsequent one is even more difficult. But winning the European Championship is a challenge that we must accept," said coach Jaroslav Korčák. He described the World Games as an exceptional event. "I firmly believe that we will manage to qualify and play there," he added.

The representatives will enter the international matches in new jerseys with the inscription “Czech Republic”. For luck, they also shot the traditional balls into the Vltava.

“Of course, the Olympics is a big challenge for us. If we could prepare for the 2027 qualification, there are and will be chances. Moreover, the next Olympics in 2032 is in Brisbane, Australia, where there is also a chance that bat sports will be there. The future is very bright, ” said the coach of the women’s national team, Vojtěch Albrecht.

The Czechs fought for the Games in Tokyo, but then they failed in the final qualification. “We have learned from the last qualification. Our way is to look for as many clashes as possible with international teams. We are seventh in the world, so we want to play with the best six and reach their level,” said Albrecht.