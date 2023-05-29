Home » Big change! The national emblem should return to hockey jerseys next year
Big change! The national emblem should return to hockey jerseys next year

What the president of the Czech Ice Hockey Association Alois Hadamczik hinted at in February will really happen. The large national emblem will return to the jerseys of the Czech hockey players. Five years ago, the association changed its identity and replaced the emblem with a lion, which aroused great passion among fans. According to Hadamczik, who was a guest of the PRÍKLEP EXTRA program on Sport.cz, the lion will not completely disappear from the jersey, but it will no longer have a dominant position.

