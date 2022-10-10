Original title: Great Chess Players Competition Ke Jie wins Yilingtao Party Yifei Tang Weixing Mi Yuting advances to quarterfinals

On October 10th, the second round of the 2022 “Bay Area Cup” China Go Masters Tournament ended online. As a result, Ke Jie defeated Yi Lingtao with 3 and 3/4 pieces of black, and Yang Dingxin lost to Yang Kai. Wen, Dang Yifei defeated Jiang Weijie, Tang Weixing eliminated Chen Yaoye, Mi Yuting, Gu Zihao and others successfully advanced to the quarterfinals. Please pay attention to the wonderful live broadcast brought to you by Yikeweiqi.

Ke Jie wins over Yi Lingtao

Yang Dingxin and Yang Kaiwen

Xu Jiayang and Wang Xinghao

Dang Yifei wins over Jiang Weijie

Tang Weixing wins over Chen Yaoye

Tan Xiao loses Zhao Chenyu

Xie Ke and Mi Yuting

Chen Xian blames Gu Zihao

The qualifications for this event are the top 33 chess players in the national rankings. Among them, Ding Hao, the champion of the previous Great Chess Championship, directly entered the final. The competition is planned to hold the first two rounds of qualifiers online in Beijing and Hangzhou from October 8th to 10th to determine the top eight. From November 17th to 24th, the quarter-finals to the challenger decider will be held in Baoan, Shenzhen. After the challengers of this tournament are generated, they will compete with Ding Hao in the final in the form of three games to compete for the title of “Great Chess Player” in the second “Bay Area Cup” Chinese Go.

In the top 32 competition held two days ago, Ke Jie reversed and defeated Liao Yuanhe, Jiang Weijie also succeeded in the comeback, eliminated Li Xuanhao, and Fan Tingyu was also reversed by Tang Weixing. There are also world champions such as Yang Dingxin, Dang Yifei, Chen Yaoye, Mi Yuting, Gu Zihao, etc. who successfully advanced to the second round. Tao Xinran abstained and lost to Zhao Chenyu for some reason.

Today is the round of 16. After guessing first, Ke Jie played black against Yi Lingtao. Black played well at the beginning and firmly grasped the advantage in his own hands. However, in the second half of the game, he forced himself to “add drama” many times. Unfortunately, White did not seize the opportunity. , the key time is lost, otherwise the disadvantage will be recovered, and it is not known who will die. In the end, Ke Jie defeated Yi Lingtao with 3 3/4 sons and advanced to the quarterfinals.

In other games, Yang Dingxin lost to Yang Kaiwen and was eliminated. In the world championship competition, Dang Yifei defeated Jiang Weijie, Tang Weixing eliminated Chen Yaoye, and Mi Yuting and Gu Zihao advanced to the next round.

The second stage of the 2022 “Bay Area Cup” China Go Masters Tournament will be held in Bao’an, Shenzhen from November 17th to 24th. Please pay attention to the follow-up reports brought by Yikeweiqi. The detailed matchup is as follows: Ke Jie VS Yang Kaiwen Wang Xinghao VS Dang Yifei Tang Weixing VS Zhao Chenyu See also The Women's Xiangqi qualifiers ended. Hebei, Chengdu and Guangzhou teams were promoted to the first division successfully_Shandong Team_Xiangqi_Lechang Mi Yuting VS Gu Zihao Live picture: China Go Association Ke Jie Yi Lingtao Yang Dingxin Jiang Weijie Xu Jiayang Wang Xinghao Chen Yaoye Mi Yuting Zhao Chenyu Tan Xiao Hangzhou Stadium The 2nd “Bay Area Cup” China Go Masters Tournament in 2022 is co-hosted by the China Go Association, the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, and the People’s Government of Bao’an District, Shenzhen. The competition adopts the single-elimination system. The time is five counts of 1 minute after 2 hours for each side. The champion will receive a bonus of 500,000 yuan and the runner-up will receive a bonus of 200,000 yuan.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: