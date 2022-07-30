Home Sports Big day! Last year, the Lakers sent Kuzma and others to trade for Westbrook – yqqlm
2022-07-30 10:35
Original title: Big day! Last year, the Lakers sent Kuzma and others to trade for Westbrook

On July 30, 2022, Beijing time, today last year, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a trade.

This time last year, the Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Courtwell-Pope and Harrell to the Wizards, along with the No. 22 first-round pick in 2022, for Westbrook, second-round picks in 2024 and 2028.

In the past season, the Lakers had a poor record and failed to enter the playoffs, and Westbrook, who had just played one season, was put on the shelf, and the Lakers were eager to trade him. In just one year, the transformation of Westbrook’s situation and reputation is embarrassing. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more

