Beijing time on October 11th, in the first round of the new season CBA league today, Suzhou Kendia lost 85-100 to the Jilin men’s basketball team and missed the start of the new season.

“In the first game, due to the injury of our big foreign aid before the game, we were still struggling on the inside. We lost 15 offensive rebounds today.” Kendia coach Li Nan said after the game: “In addition, the whole game rhythm We were dragged too slowly, we were brought into their rhythm by the Jilin team, and we scored 0 points on the fast break, and it was all positional offense. Also, in terms of handling the ball, I think we should be able to do better through video, and We made 42 3-pointers, which means we must have a problem with passing the ball, and we will go back and summarize through video.”

Although he lost the first game of the season, Li Nan still affirmed the hard work and spirit of the players.

“Our team is relatively young, and this is the first game. Everyone’s hard work is still good, and their mental outlook is also good.” Li Nan said: “But when we adapt to the intensity of the game, I think we We didn’t do enough, although we talked repeatedly before the game, we always felt that we couldn’t hold the ball, how to protect the ball in the physical confrontation, we still need to strengthen this aspect, I hope we can be bigger and better in the future.”

In this game, Wu Guanxi, the core of Jiangsu's inside line, scored a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds. After the game, he said that he should improve his concentration on the field and hope that the next few games will get better and better. "First of all, our team has injuries, which limits the rotation, and we make too many mistakes. When we are on the court, we need to improve our concentration and protect the ball. The main thing is to lose in the fourth quarter and the next few games. Do it well." Wu Guanxi said.

