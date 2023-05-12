Big problems ahead of the title fight. The challenger failed at weight, there was even a threat of complete cancellation

The Czech-Slovak fighting organization RFA was experiencing considerable worries. The day before the tournament in Havířov, there were big problems during the official weigh-in regarding the title duel for the K-1 champion belt. Although the Czech champion Václav Sivak weighed in on the second attempt, the challenger Ruslan Tokharov, on the other hand, overshot by two kilograms. The organization spent several hours deciding what to do with the match…

