Big Ten spring practice storylines: Iowa's offense, Drew Allar, and Matt Rhule | No. 1 CFB Show
Big Ten spring practice storylines: Iowa’s offense, Drew Allar, and Matt Rhule | No. 1 CFB Show

Big Ten spring practice storylines: Iowa’s offense, Drew Allar, and Matt Rhule | No. 1 CFB Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young reacts to Nebraska hiring Matt Rhule and what to expect this season. Then, RJ analyzes Penn State QB Drew Allar and who he is as a player. Next, RJ shares his insights on Iowa’s offense. Lastly, RJ talks about where Wisconsin stands and if they are operating at its 2019 level.

41 MINUTES AGO・The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young・21:50

