FOX Sports’ RJ Young reacts to Nebraska hiring Matt Rhule and what to expect this season. Then, RJ analyzes Penn State QB Drew Allar and who he is as a player. Next, RJ shares his insights on Iowa’s offense. Lastly, RJ talks about where Wisconsin stands and if they are operating at its 2019 level.



41 MINUTES AGO・The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young・21:50