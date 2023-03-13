BikeUP – Electric Bicycle Power Festival is the first international fair, completely free and outdoors, dedicated to e-bikes, cycle tourism and light electric mobility. After the success of the past editions (over 50,000 people attended the event in the last two years), in 2023 the fair doubles dates and locations. In addition to the traditional appointment in the city of Bergamo, scheduled from 14th to 16th April, the energy of the festival will also conquer Turin, from 5th to 7th May, within the evocative setting of Parco del Valentino.

BikeUp in Bergamo and Turin, when to go to the electric bike festival

BikeUP 2023 is preparing to be an increasingly engaging event, so much so that the list of exhibitors presents some of the most important names in the e-bike sector, including: Scott, Specialized, CANYON, Ducati, Husqvarna, TREK, Haibike, Bergamont , Bottecchia, Riese und Müller and THOK. The fair will also see the participation of 100% electric scooter, motorcycle and car brands such as CAKE, VMoto, NIU and Volkswagen. Space will also be given to cycling tourism operators from all over Italy and beyond, such as: Val di Sole, Turismo Torino, Ciclovia Parchi Calabria and Turismo Gran Canaria.

Test ride of the new ebikes

Like the exhibitors, the heart of the Electric Bicycle Power Festival 2023, the numerous experiential moments will involve enthusiasts and the curious, young people and families. In fact, all six days of the 9th edition of BikeUP will include numerous test rides, courses, workshops and shows with a single objective: to offer all the public the opportunity to try the experience of electric mobility for free, to discover the territory and the pleasure of living in the open air. Among the activities not to be missed in Bergamo and Turin are also the eBike Tours, with itineraries designed according to the duration and type of bike used, the MTB courses, the laboratories of the “Banco BPM kids area” dedicated to children and teenagers and the show by Paolo Patrizi, 5 times FCI Trial Elite Champion.

Admission is free with mandatory online registration to participate in the various activities.

The organization of the BikeUP 2023 festival is constantly evolving.

Further details will be reported on the official website of the event www.bikeup.eu/ .

