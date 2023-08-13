Bildstein/Hussl still on course at the World Championships in The Hague

Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl are still on course at the Sailing World Championships in The Hague. The Austrian 49er duo qualified for the gold fleet of the 25 best boats on Sunday.

With the individual results second, fourth and second, the two made up twelve places and moved into the top group in tenth place. In the World Cup area off the Dutch coast, medals and Olympic tickets are at stake. Ten boats qualify directly for Paris.

“It has already paid off over the last two days that we listen to our instincts and attack right from the start and don’t sail too conservatively,” explained crewman Hussl. They will not move away from this plan, but will continue to “attack in a considered manner”.

In the Nacra 17 class, both boats of the Austrian Sailing Association also qualified for the gold fleet. Lukas Haberl/Tanja Frank improved their third place to 14th place, Laura Farese/Matthäus Zöchling are in 15th place.

