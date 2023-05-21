Bílek: It’s a shame we didn’t beat Slavia. If Sparta won the title thanks to this, I would be happy

It was already clear before the match that you would finish third, Pilsen was no longer in question. Are you happy that you tormented Slavia so much?

We played a good game, we didn’t let the opponent create chances. Especially at the end of the match we were dangerous, we had a great chance in the last minute with Matěj Vydra. It’s a shame that we didn’t draw the match.

But the duel did not go well for you at all. You conceded early, and you also lost the injured goalkeeper Tvrdon and captain Hejda.

The operation at Tvrdon was incomprehensible… Hejda’s head is torn open. It was not an easy situation for us, we only had one window to make a substitution after the break. Overall, it was a decent performance on our part, it’s a shame that he wasn’t rewarded with at least a point. But the second goal was very unnecessary.

Are you angry with Mosquera, who slightly lost the ball before Slavia’s second goal, and also did not participate in the defensive phase?

I have to watch it on video, I don’t want to judge yet. I know we lost the ball, then there was a second unnecessary loss in front of our 16. We should have played the ball more simply.

Photo: Kateřina Šulová, CTK Matěj Jurásek (left) in a duel with Radim Řezník.

If you had robbed Slavia of points, Sparta could have already won the title. Given your summer past, were you more motivated to score a point in Eden?