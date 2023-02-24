After the splendid evening in Livorno, today the Azzurri are ready to leave for Caceres, where on Sunday 26 February they will face coach Sergio Scariolo’s Spain in the last match of the FIBA ​​ World Cup 2023 Qualifiers (6.00 pm, live on Rai Sport, Eleven and Sky Sport Arena).

Change the roster available to coach Gianmarco Pozzecco, who will embark 13 players on the flight to Extremadura. Athletes Paul Biligha, Alessandro Cappelletti and Giampaolo Ricci were allowed to leave the rally. The Blue Captain will be Amedeo Tessitori.

The 13 Blues

#0 Marco Spissu (1995, 184, P, Human Reyer Venice)

#1 Niccolo Mannion (2001, 190, P, Segafredo Virtus Bologna)

#12 Diego Flaccadori (1996, 193, P, Dolomiti Energia Trentino)

#16 Amedeo Tessitori (1994, 208, C, Umana Reyer Venice)

#22 Giordano Bortolani (2000, 193, G, Tezenis Verona)

#24 Riccardo Moraschini (1991, 194, G/A, Umana Reyer Venice)

#28 Davide Casarin (2003, 196, P/G, Tezenis Verona)

#29 Andrea Mezzanotte (1998, 207, A/C, Happy Casa Brindisi)

#30 Guglielmo Caruso (1999, 208, A/C, Openjobmetis Varese)

#35 Mouhamet Rassoul Diouf (2001, 206, A/C, Unahotels Reggio Emilia)

#36 Riccardo Visconti (1998, 198, G, Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro)

#40 Luca Severini (1996, 204, A, Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona)

#53 Tomas Woldetensae (1998, 196, G/A, Openjobmetis Varese)

FIBA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

L group standings

Spain 17 (8/1)*

Italia 16 (7/2)*

Georgia 14 (5/4)

Iceland 13 (4/5)

Ukraine 12 (3/6)

Netherlands 9 (0/9)

*qualified for the World Cup

L group schedule

August 24th

Georgia-Netherlands 77-66

Ukraine-Italy 89-97

Spain-Iceland 87-57

August 27th

Netherlands-Spain 64-86

Italy-Georgia 91-84

Iceland-Ukraine 91-88 d1ts

11 November

Netherlands-Ukraine 77-96

Iceland-Georgia 85-88

Italy-Spain 84-88 d1ts

November 14th

Ukraine-Iceland 79-72

Georgia-Italy 84-85

Spain-Netherlands 84-72

February 23rd

Iceland-Spain 61-80

Netherlands-Georgia 80-88

Italy-Ukraine 85-75

February 26th

Ukraine-Netherlands

Georgia-Iceland

Spain-Italy