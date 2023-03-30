article by Nicholas Pucci

A degree thesis should be written on Bill Tilden’s account, for what he was and for how much he affected the history of tennis. But since space is limited on these pages, we will limit ourselves to the essentials, if we can really speak of essentials in the case of this American tennis player born in Philadelphia on February 10, 1893.

First, that he dominated the scene between 1920 and 1925, deserving the election as number 1 in the world for at least 6 years. So long as among the 10 Grand Slam titles in his career, he obtained 7 at the US Open, in this one equaling the feats of Richard Sears and Bill Larned who before him dropped the “seven beautiful” on the grass fields of the Newport Casinowhere the American Major was played until 1914. Finally, that he was the first stars-and-stripes tennis player to earn the title of king of England, triumphing at Wimbledon in 1920. And it is precisely this feat, among many of Tilden’s, that we are going to remember today.

It is advisable, at the beginning, to tell something about Bill, who after starting to play the Germantown Academy where he was not able to put himself particularly light, he dropped out of college to practice as an autodidact, nevertheless managing to climb the rankings and showcase the first two Grand Slam titles by performing alongside Mary Browne with whom she won the mixed doubles at the US Open in 1913 and 1914.

Shy, albeit arrogant, Tilden doesn’t have much luck in his first singles appearances at the US Openlosing in the first round in 1916 and in the third round the following year, but if he finally reaches the final in 1918 and 1919, he finds first in Robert Lindley Murray and then in Bill Johnston two rivals still too much stronger than him who beat him in three quick sets. As we will soon see, in the following years the script will be very different, also thanks to the transfer to Rhode Island where, in an indoor court, he will transform his backhand, notoriously his weak point, into a decisive shot in his already considerable repertoire of sample.

Finally, in 1920, it was time to land in Europeand Tilden, who only in 1927 will be able to take part in Roland-Garros gaining two finals, precisely in 1927 and in 1930, both lost against the two “French musketeersa” René Lacoste and Henri Cochet, enrolls for the first time in the Wimbledon tournament. And if the United States has already achieved success with women in May Sutton, in 1905 and 1907, the boys, on the other hand, are still waiting for the first winner, stuck as they are in the only final reached by Maurice McLoughlin in 1913, when the American surrendered in three sets to the great Tony Wilding.

Wimbledon 1920, therefore, and Tilden will have to deal, in case he reaches the final act of the tournament, with the Australian Gerald Patterson, who won the year before in the first post-war edition and as the rule of Challenge Round, he already awaits as title holder who among his opponents will manage to emerge from the knockout board.

Tilden occupies the bottom, and if in the first three rounds he has no problems getting rid of the British Fussell, Franklin and Parke, all ousted in three sets, in the round of 16 he sweats the proverbial seven shirts to overcome the resistance of Algy Kingscote, beaten at the end of a marathon in five sets, 6-3 5-7 6-4 5-7 6-3. When Randolph Lycett and the other American Chuk Garland are also forced to raise the white flag, Bill crosses the racket with the Japanese Zenzo Shimizu, who slipped into the upper part of the boardhe too having to resort to the fifth set in the third round against the French André Gobert, 6-4 10-8 4-6 2-6 6-4, to then eliminate without too much difficulty the Greek Zerlendis the two English Willford and Mavrogordato.

For the Japanese, whose feat will be equaled only by Kei Nishikori, finalist at the US Open in 2014, as well as for Tilden the opportunity is tempting to guarantee the challenge with Patterson, and the American doesn’t really let it slip, winning in three sets, 6-4 6-4 13-11which earned him the chance to even improve on McLoughlin’s exploit seven years earlier.

Indeed July 3, 1920 is a historic date for tennis and the United States, because on Centre Court of Worple Road, in that of Wimbledon, Bill Tilden, with his complete game and certainly not getting ensnared by the reigning champion who sets off at full speed by easily winning the first set, 6-2, leaves his mark on the match, leaving no chance for the Australian forced to give up the others three partials, 6-3 6-2 6-4thus capturing the first triumph on the London grass.

For the first time an American takes the Wimbledon throne, and if that tennis player answers to the name of Bill Tilden, is there really any reason to be surprised? It belongs to the gotha ​​and will be able to repeat itself, rest assured.