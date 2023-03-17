Great Britain reached the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in 2022

Great Britain have named an unchanged squad to face France in their Billie Jean King Cup qualifier, with Emma Raducanu unavailable for selection.

Anne Keothavong’s team lost to Australia in the semi-finals of the competition in Glasgow in November.

GB’s Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls will aim to qualify again in Coventry from 14-15 April.

Raducanu has committed to playing in an event in Stuttgart the following week.

“I’m pleased to name the same team as the one we had four months ago in Glasgow where we gelled so well, and the team spirit was electric,” Keothavong said.

“There were some memorable performances across the week to help us reach the semi-finals.”

She added: “While Emma is unavailable for this tie, we look forward to seeing her back on the team in the near future.”

British number one Raducanu, who missed last year’s Finals because of a wrist injury, reached the fourth round at Indian Wells this week where she lost to world number one Iga Swiatek.

The indoor match at the Coventry Building Society Arena will be played as a best-of-five rubbers.

Switzerland are the defending champions in the women’s team competition – which was formerly known as the Fed Cup – and both they and Australia have qualified automatically for this year’s Finals.

They will be joined by the winners of the nine qualifiers and the host nation – although a venue for the Finals has not yet been confirmed.