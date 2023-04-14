Status: 04/14/2023 10:02 p.m

Bogota winner Tatjana Maria led the German tennis women back on the road to success at the Billie Jean King Cup in Stuttgart.

Five days after winning the title at the WTA tournament in Colombia, the 35-year-old defeated Laura Pigossi on Friday evening (14.04.23) in the second match of the day after a hard fight 6:3, 3:6, 7:5 and made the qualifying Duel with Brazil to equalize 1-1. Maria used her second match point after 2:32 hours.

Previously, the German tennis women had come under pressure early on. Anna-Lena Friedsam lost her opening match against the favored world number 14. Beatriz Haddad Maia with 6: 3, 4: 6, 3: 6.

Germany fell 0-1 behind in the qualifying duel with Brazil. “I played very weak at first” said Haddad Maia, who had big problems with the brave Friedsam, especially in the first round: “I’m satisfied, but we’ve only taken the first step.”

In front of a disappointing backdrop in the Stuttgart Arena, which was sparsely occupied with around 1000 spectators, Friedsam found the match well – an early break made the German bank celebrate for the first time. The newly crowned Bogota winner Tatjana Maria also cheered on Friedsam from the sidelines in the run-up to her follow-up game against Laura Pigossi. Friedsam, who had recently presented herself in good form with two quarter-final participations on the WTA tour, also convinced in the further course of the first set with a good service rate.

After a little more than half an hour it was 1-0 to the delight of the German supporters. Friedsam had been surprisingly nominated by team boss Rainer Schüttler in the individual – instead of the weak Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier. The 91st in the world rankings fell behind in the hard-fought second round.

Haddad Maia increasingly dominant

Left-hander Haddad Maia increasingly dominated the rallies and consequently forced the deciding set with a fine stop. There, the favorite then showed her class, punished Friedsam’s increased susceptibility to errors and fought her way to winning the match – despite the Germans rebelling at times.

The selection of the German Tennis Association (DTB) plays on Friday and Saturday to qualify for the final tournament with the twelve best national teams in November. The team that gets three wins first wins the duel.