The final of the Billie Jean King Cup is Switzerland-Australia, taking place on the fast indoor stadium of the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. A concluding act perhaps surprisingly, and which minimally re-evaluates all the speeches of the last few days on the importance of the group, of the team. Apart from Bencic and the wild Tomljanovic of 2022 (even if they lost today), the two finalist teams certainly do not have great individualities, and even Alja and Belinda are certainly not among the most continuous players.

Semifinals

—

The two singles were enough for the Swiss to get the better of the Czech Republic, a team that until a few years ago dominated the old Fed Cup and that could field 3 or 4 teams, all potentially winning. Water passed: Viktorija Golubic overtook Karolina Muchova for 6-4 6-4, then Bencic completed the work and won over former world number one Karolina Pliskova for 6-2 7-6 (6). Switzerland will now go on the hunt for their first success after the finals they lost in 1998 against Spain and a year ago against Russia. In front there will be Australia, which in the other semifinal beat Great Britain 2-1 and in turn chases a claim that has been missing since 1974, despite having had the n.1 in the world, Barty, up to a few month ago, before retirement. After Storm Sanders’ victory over Heather Watson 6-4 7-6 (3) and the response of Harriet Dart who got the better of Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (3) 6-2, the decisive point of 2-1 over Great Britain came from the doubles, where Sanders herself and the eternal Samantha Stosur (the final could be her last match) folded for 7-6 (1) 6-7 (5) 10-6 the duo formed by Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls.