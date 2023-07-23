Bills: new increases in July

The cost of bills could increase by something in the coming months. These are some items that will undoubtedly record a more or less significant increase. What will happen in the coming months? Let’s explore this issue together in the following article.

In recent days, theHe is nurturing set the new bar for the electricity bill for the third quarter of families still in protection. Indicating a substantial price stability (+0.4%) also for the next three months. In the next paragraphs, let’s look into which items will increase and how much bill expenses could increase.

Bills: does the cost increase in July?

Before starting, it is always good to keep in mind that beyond various charges and taxes, the Main cost of bills depends on the price of the raw materiali.e. energy. If this rises, it will be inevitable that the price of bills will remain stable. In fact, the costs for extracting energy will increase in the next few months, increasing by about 2%. This will undoubtedly impact your bills.

Bills: new financing on the way

In addition to ancillary charges, they may suffer the funds for financing the electricity bonus also increased. It deals in detail with the discount on the bill for families in conditions of economic and physical hardship.

Bills: why could they increase?

Now let’s look at the chapter of charges: by how much will they increase in the coming months? For these, the bar stands at 2.89 euro cents, a decrease of 4.6% compared to second quarter of 2023. Within this item, it is worth remembering that the greatest weight is made up of the incentives for renewable sources (67.55%), followed by the concessions for companies with a high consumption of electricity (19.12%).

Bills: increase taxes?

They will also increase taxes as a result of the cost of energy? If you look at the short term there is no significant increase, but it is a tax increase more oriented to the previous 12 months. In this case the growth will be 7.3% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year.

