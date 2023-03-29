Home Sports Billy Loughnane causes a stir in horseback riding
Sports

by admin
Zu young to drive a car, but old enough to steer 500 kg thoroughbreds with one horsepower to victory. A lad with a mischievous smile made such a splash at the racecourses in England this winter that even the BBC’s 6pm national news reported on ‘Billy the Kid’, as the flowery tabloids were quick to nickname him.

At the tender age of 16, Billy Loughnane became the youngest in the kingdom to receive his riding license in October. At the end of November, on a dreary, foggy Monday evening at the Wolverhampton all-weather track, 28/1 outsiders Swiss Rowe clinched their first win. Father and gallop trainer Mark Loughnane was completely overwhelmed with his feelings afterwards. “My marriage, the best day of my life, the birth of my children, the best days, but this is just incredible,” he stammered into the racetrack reporter’s microphone. “I’m not just saying that because he’s my son, but because he works so hard and rides well.”

