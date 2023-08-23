Home » Bilyk with Kiel German Supercup winner
Bilyk with Kiel German Supercup winner

Bilyk with Kiel German Supercup winner

Austria’s team captain Mykola Bilyk won the Handball Supercup with THW Kiel. The German champions defeated the cup winners Rhein-Neckar Löwen 4:3 in a seven-meter throw in front of 9,620 spectators in Düsseldorf on Wednesday. After regulation time the score was 33:33 (16:16).

“An incredible game with many ups and downs. This is how you can start the season. We may be the lucky winner today. But that gives a good feeling,” said Bilyk after the triumph.

For Bilyk it is the fourth triumph in the Supercup, for Kiel the 13th. In addition, the people of Kiel were the first team in the 30-year history of the competition to celebrate their fourth triumph in a row.

The best throwers for the winner were backcourt player Harald Reinkind and pivot Patrick Wiencek, each with eight goals. For the Mannheim circle player Jannik Kohlbacher was successful seven times.

