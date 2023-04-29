Bimai Mile 42K – domestic jogging shoes can also do well_Original_Sina public test

The domestic brand Bimai was established in October 2014. The English name “Bmai” is a transliteration of “Be myself”, and the QR code as a trademark represents that Bmai is an Internet sports company. At present, Bemile has launched three series: Mile (professional road running shoes), Park (retro trendy shoes) and Pace (casual jogging shoes). What this article is sharing with value friends is the product released by BIMILE in mid-March 2017, which is aimed at runners all over Malaysia——BIMILE Mile 42K. Because I have evaluated the Mile 21K (a product for half-marathon runners) before, there will be a performance comparison of the two running shoes in the text. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the performance of Mile 42K.

Mile 42K adopts the usual anti-shock packaging, and the inside of the shoe is filled with air bags to ensure the “authentic” of the shoes. This is very careful. The Mile 42K has 10 colors in total: Pearl White, Light Water Blue (female), Champagne Gold, Fluorescent Yellow, Flame Red, Pimile Purple, Basic Black, Monster Gray (commemorative edition), Steel Gray and Electric Blue (male). Bright colors are bold, dark colors are restrained, and the range of choices is quite wide.

Bimai sent me Electric Light Blue. Compared with Mile 21K, Mile 42K has an enlarged shoe last, which is more suitable for Asians with wide feet.

The head and tail are equipped with fluorescent strips, which is conducive to ensuring the safety of night runners.

The PU film on the upper has a certain stabilizing effect, and the jacquard mesh is breathable, but it is easily damaged by sharp objects.

The picture above shows the Mile 21K worn for one year. It can be seen that the upper mesh is scratched and affects the appearance. Of course, objectively, the Mile series is positioned as a road running shoe, with relatively few obstacles, and the mesh is not easily damaged by hooks. And I have worn Bimai Mile 21K for a variety of road crossings, so the mesh is broken, and there is a part of me.

Putting aside this reason, I think the 3D three-dimensional textile of the second generation of Peak Rhythm in the same price range is better.

look down.

The foam on the tongue and back of the shoe rebounds well, and the upper foot wrap is more comfortable.

Next, let’s look at the soles of Bimai 42K.

BIMI 42K adopts EVA midsole + rubber outsole, which has the functions of cushioning, torsion resistance and wear resistance. Mix and match, visually more dazzling.

The wear-resistant rubber of the back palm + the hard TPU support of the middle palm + the light rubber of the forefoot as the outsole, achieves coherence in wear resistance, support, and force transmission. What impresses me is that compared with the horizontal stripe outsole of Mile 21K, Mile 42K has made a change with greater possibility of anti-slip (actual measurement is required, and the anti-slip performance cannot be directly felt here).

Divide into:

The thickness of the wear-resistant rubber on the back palm is sincere, and the hollow pattern enhances the grip.

The hard TPU in the middle palm is stably supported to realize the force transmission of the front and rear palms.

The lightweight rubber on the forefoot forms several groups of force-generating modules, which is conducive to faster starting.

Next look at the side.

Medial midsole resists eversion. Insert a digression, like the previous items, corresponding descriptions appear in the corresponding positions, such as “Dura RB (hard rubber)”, “Lite RB (light rubber)”, “Arch Support (foot arch support)”, etc. , quite a bit of an international style (Salomon is marked separately in each functional area).

The back of the shoe is supported by hard TPU, and the white reflective strip presents the word “must”. Although it seems too big as a logo, as a brand element, this reflection on the shoe body is easier to remember than the complicated QR code trademark of Bimax.

Partial wrapping of the anti-collision toe cap and PU film enhances the protection of the toes. Compared with toe-attached shoes, the Mile 42K toe cap makes it difficult to wet the upper mesh with water in rainy days, causing discomfort when wearing. Compared with the Adidas Flacon without toe cap and Mile 42K, the diagram of anti-swing water at the toe cap is as follows:

At the toe, there is also the word “must”.

as a pair of road running shoes，no reason not to goYoo on.

upper foot. The feeling on the foot is still good. As mentioned earlier, the foam on the tongue and back of the shoe wraps the ankle comfortably. The run started at 17:30 on April 14th. The temperature in Luoyang was around 15°C and the wind was strong. The vents of the Mile 42K mesh fabric have a strong sense of air intake. In terms of weight, it feels lighter than Bimai Mile 21K.

When evaluating Mile 21K a year ago, there was a significant difference in the weight of the left and right shoes (more than 10g), but the weight of Mile 42K was reduced by 13~25g, and the weight of the left and right feet was the same.

take a few steps.compared to BimaxMile 21K harder sole,Bimai Mile 42KThe timely cushioning function is even better. After a few light steps, there will be obvious midsole deformation.

run a few kilometers. It is mainly divided into a relatively fast 10 kilometers and a relatively slow half marathon.

The reduction in the weight of the Mile 42K makes running a lot easier and reduces the load on the feet.

When I ran across a pool of water, there was no feeling of slipping and instability, and the anti-slip performance was good. This is obviously different from Bimai 21K. I remember that when I was evaluating Bimai 21K, I also ran through a section of water, and the striped sole almost made me fall.

The cushioning is good. During the 10-kilometer test, after 7.5 kilometers, the forefoot feedback is insufficient, and the forefoot feels uncomfortable. This is a problem that has existed since the 21K. During the half-marathon test, there is no equivalent feeling. It should be that the slowing down of the pace reduces the impact on the forefoot. Comparing the pace comprehensively, for me personally (full marathon score 357-533), when wearing Mile 42K, it is not suitable for a pace within 6 minutes, and a pace of 6 and a half minutes is more suitable.

from my personal wearing bimaiCompared with the experience of Mile 21K and Mile 42K, I think Mile 42K has the following advantages and disadvantages:

Advantage:

(1) The cushioning performance is enhanced, the weight becomes lighter, the outsole abandons horizontal stripes, and the wear resistance is improved;

(2) The design is brilliant, the appearance is high, and there are many optional colors and most of them are eye-catching;

(3) High cost performance.

insufficient:

(1) The cushioning performance of the forefoot has not been improved;

(2) The shoelaces are made of non-slip shoelaces instead of canvas material, but the sound of friction between the shoelaces on both sides is as uncomfortable as scratching glass when the shoelaces are tied;

(3) The mesh is easy to be damaged, and the upper is not resistant to tossing.

On the whole, we can see the sincerity of BMI for runners, because compared with BMI Mile 21K 2nd generation, while the cushioning and wear resistance performance is enhanced, the weight is lighter, but the function extends from half-marathon to full-marathon , worthy of praise. Of course, it is not that there are unresolved problems or new problems brought about by new design concepts, which need to be resolved in a balanced way through more communication between Bilmo and runners. In terms of pricing, Mile 42K is priced at 399 yuan, compared with 299 yuan for Mile 21K. The price increase is lower than the distance increase, which is more conscientious. There are not many running shoes with a price of about 399 yuan under the same cushioning function.

The above is my experience of Mile 42K, and I still hope to criticize and correct me if there are any mistakes or omissions.