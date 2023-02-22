Binancethe world‘s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announces the launch of Binance Fan Cluba brand new reward redemption system integrated into the platform Binance Fan Token. This includes the renewal of the Fan Token program, dedicated to fan engagement, which offers supporters of SS Lazio even more prizes and new ways of engaging with your sports team. The program allows fans to accumulate points which can be redeemed for fantastic prizes and unique experiences, such as personalized video clips of the players, exclusive dinners, meet and greet and VIP tickets.

To join the Binance Fan Club, you can visit the Fan Token homepage and claim your badge “Fan Club Card”Fans can thus collect “Star Points” by completing simple tasks, such as finding out more about Fan Tokens or participating in activities such as surveys. By accumulating points, fans can level up and thus unlock further rewards.

Binance Fan Tokens offer SS Lazio fans innovative and exciting ways to grow with their favorite team. Thanks to this program, SS Lazio has also launched the first NFT ticketing project in the football sector. The football club is thus able to incorporate service tokens into its ecosystem, enabling voting, donations, e-commerce, NFTs and more. Suffice it to say that over 5,000 fans have converted their tickets for Lazio matches into NFTs. Furthermore, since the beginning of the partnership, more than 25,000 fans of the Biancoceleste team have joined the Fan Token program, demonstrating the incredible potential of this innovative technology for fans of sports teams and for the sports sector in general.

“Today marks the start of a new program for sports fans, who can get involved in the sporting action and beyond while earning rewards that give access to non-purchasable prizes and one-of-a-kind mementos, from a with their favorite player on a stadium tour,” he has declared Lisa He, Head of NFT and Fan Token di Binance. And he adds: “We are excited to launch the Binance Fan Club and to see its future developments, which will allow fans to get even closer to their favorite teams.”